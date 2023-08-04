Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred days after clashes at VHP rally claimed 6 lives

    Communal clashes in Haryana during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally led to the transfer of Nuh Superintendent of Police, Varun Singla, who was on leave when deadly clashes broke out. The violence resulted in deaths and widespread unrest in multiple districts, prompting arrests and preventive detentions. 

    Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred days after clashes at VHP rally claimed 6 lives
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 9:13 AM IST

    Nuh Superintendent of Police, Varun Singla, has been transferred after communal clashes erupted in Haryana during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally. The clashes resulted in several deaths and widespread violence in Gurugram, Sohna, Manesar, and other districts. Palwal SP Lokendra Singh has been given the additional charge of Nuh, while IPS officer Narendra Bijarniya has also been assigned the additional charge.

    The rioting began when a religious procession organized by VHP and Bajrang Dal in Nuh faced opposition, leading to a series of communal flare-ups in various areas. The violence resulted in the loss of lives, damage to property, and the burning of police vehicles and private cars.

    Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred days after clashes at VHP rally claimed 6 lives

    In response to the situation, the state government suspended internet services and imposed prohibitory orders in multiple areas. Law enforcement has arrested 176 people and taken 78 others into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes.

    An FIR filed by a police officer described how a large mob of 800-900 men attacked the Hindu rally with the intention to kill, using sticks, stones, and illegal weapons. The mob reportedly chanted 'pro-Pakistan slogans' during the clashes.

    The Haryana government has formed a committee to monitor social media platforms and prevent the dissemination of provocative content, including videos, photographs, and hate speeches, to maintain law and order and communal harmony. Haryana's Home Minister, Anil Vij, attributed social media's role in fueling the violence in Nuh.

    The police are likely to investigate the alleged involvement of Monu Manesar, who was linked to the killing of two alleged cow smugglers earlier in Bhiwani. Monu Manesar released a video on social media, calling for participation in the 'shobha yatra' but was subsequently stopped by the police, and he did not attend the religious procession that preceded the clashes.

    Situation in Manipur still volatile; mobs ransack police posts, cop killed

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 9:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Onam 2023: Indian Railways to operate festival special train between Tambaram and Ernakulam

    Onam 2023: Indian Railways to operate festival special train between Tambaram and Ernakulam

    Situation in Manipur still volatile; mobs ransack police posts, cop killed

    Situation in Manipur still volatile; mobs ransack police posts, cop killed

    Kerala news live Aug 04 2023 updates major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: 'Myth controversy': NSS to move HC over case filed against its 1000 members

    ASI survey on at Gyanvapi Mosque to see if it was built over temple

    ASI survey on at Gyanvapi Mosque to see if it was built over temple

    Russian BrahMos, the missile that Ukraine is struggling to block

    Russian BrahMos, the missile that Ukraine is struggling to block

    Recent Stories

    Sad day for America Donald Trump after pleading not guilty to charges of election conspiracy gcw

    'Sad day for America': Donald Trump after pleading not guilty to charges of election conspiracy

    Petrol and diesel price today August 4 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 4: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Onam 2023: Indian Railways to operate festival special train between Tambaram and Ernakulam

    Onam 2023: Indian Railways to operate festival special train between Tambaram and Ernakulam

    Akshay Kumar bonding with Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff over volleyball is unmissable - WATCH vma

    Akshay Kumar bonding with Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff over volleyball is unmissable - WATCH

    Situation in Manipur still volatile; mobs ransack police posts, cop killed

    Situation in Manipur still volatile; mobs ransack police posts, cop killed

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon