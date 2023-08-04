Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred days after clashes at VHP rally claimed 6 lives

Communal clashes in Haryana during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally led to the transfer of Nuh Superintendent of Police, Varun Singla, who was on leave when deadly clashes broke out. The violence resulted in deaths and widespread unrest in multiple districts, prompting arrests and preventive detentions.

Nuh Superintendent of Police, Varun Singla, has been transferred after communal clashes erupted in Haryana during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally. The clashes resulted in several deaths and widespread violence in Gurugram, Sohna, Manesar, and other districts. Palwal SP Lokendra Singh has been given the additional charge of Nuh, while IPS officer Narendra Bijarniya has also been assigned the additional charge.

The rioting began when a religious procession organized by VHP and Bajrang Dal in Nuh faced opposition, leading to a series of communal flare-ups in various areas. The violence resulted in the loss of lives, damage to property, and the burning of police vehicles and private cars.

In response to the situation, the state government suspended internet services and imposed prohibitory orders in multiple areas. Law enforcement has arrested 176 people and taken 78 others into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes.

An FIR filed by a police officer described how a large mob of 800-900 men attacked the Hindu rally with the intention to kill, using sticks, stones, and illegal weapons. The mob reportedly chanted 'pro-Pakistan slogans' during the clashes.

The Haryana government has formed a committee to monitor social media platforms and prevent the dissemination of provocative content, including videos, photographs, and hate speeches, to maintain law and order and communal harmony. Haryana's Home Minister, Anil Vij, attributed social media's role in fueling the violence in Nuh.

The police are likely to investigate the alleged involvement of Monu Manesar, who was linked to the killing of two alleged cow smugglers earlier in Bhiwani. Monu Manesar released a video on social media, calling for participation in the 'shobha yatra' but was subsequently stopped by the police, and he did not attend the religious procession that preceded the clashes.

