    Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi changes DP on X to tricolour; urges citizens to follow suit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to change their display pictures on social media platforms to the Indian tricolour. He further added that the exercise will deepen the bond between our country and us.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all Indians to take part in the highly celebrated “Har Ghar Tiranaga" movement from August 13 to August 15 as part of the Independence Day celebrations. He urged all the Indians to change their social media display picture to a National flag in a show of unity and to promote the spirit of nationalism. He further added that the exercise will deepen the bond between our country and us.

    Earlier, the prime minister also asked Indians to upload their favourite picture of themselves with the national flag on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website.

    Taking to social media, PM Modi wrote: “The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the  #HarGharTiranga movement between the 13th to 15th of August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here."

    The Har Ghar Tiranga website also urges people to hoist and display a national flag in their houses as part of India’s Independence Day celebration. It also has the option of uploading selfies with a flag.

    Multiple initiatives have been undertaken to mark Independence Day, which is being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and Har Ghar Tirange campaign is one of them.  Every Indian citizen is urged, as part of this effort, to hoist the Indian flag above their homes to celebrate the occasion. PM Modi had personally urged people to participate in the campaign. 

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
