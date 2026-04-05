The NSUI, Congress' student wing, held a 'Run for Campus Democracy' marathon in Delhi to mark its foundation day. The event aimed to highlight threats to the Constitution and freedom of speech, drawing thousands of student participants.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress, organised a marathon to mark its upcoming foundation day in Delhi on Sunday.

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'Run for Democracy' to Highlight Threats

Speaking to reporters, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar asserted that the marathon aimed to highlight the growing threats to the Indian Constitution and the fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression. He noted that thousands of students and supporters participated in the event to amplify this message. "April 9th is the NSUI's Foundation Day. To commemorate this, we have organised a seven-day program aimed at highlighting how the Constitution of the country is under threat and how freedom of expression is under threat. Thousands of students participated in the Run for Democracy at Delhi University today to protect our campus democracy. This race has only one goal: the way student voices are being suppressed within Delhi University. This is against democracy... So, in response to this, today we held a marathon, Run for Campus Democracy, in which thousands of participants participated..." Jakhar told reporters.

Celebrating Student Unity and Participation

Following the race, the NSUI National President felicitated the winners of the 'Run for Campus Democracy' marathon, presenting them with awards to conclude the morning's celebrations. In a post on X, NSUI said that the marathon also celebrated the spirit of student unity. "NSUI National President Shri @VinodJakharIN felicitates the winners of the Run For Campus Democracy Marathon, celebrating the spirit of participation and student unity," said NSUI.

Congress Leader Applauds Enthusiasm

President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Devender Yadav was also present at the event, where he lauded the students for their remarkable enthusiasm. "DPCC Chairman Shri @devendrayadvinc was also present at the event, encouraging students and applauding their enthusiasm," added NSUI.

About NSUI and the Marathon

Founded on April 9, 1971, by Indira Gandhi, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) serves as the student wing of the Indian National Congress, advocating for student rights, democracy, and secularism. To commemorate its upcoming 55th Foundation Day, the organisation hosted the "Run for Campus Democracy" marathon this Sunday. Starting from Gate No. 3 of the Arts Faculty in Delhi University's North Campus, the event aimed to champion student rights and highlight pressing campus issues. (ANI)