AAP MP Sanjay Singh slammed the Centre for failing to address exam paper leaks, alleging the BJP administration is not allowing discussion on the issue and that his own meeting with students in Prayagraj was disrupted by UP police.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday slammed Centre for "failing" to address the issue of examination paper leaks, claiming that students across the country continue to suffer due to recurring irregularities in recruitment and competitive exams.

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In a post on X, Singh said that paper leaks had become a major concern for millions of students and alleged that the government was not allowing a meaningful discussion on the issue.

'BJP's cruel administration isn't allowing discussion'

देश भर में करोड़ों छात्र पेपर लीक से परेशान हैं। युवा आत्म हत्या करने को मजबूर है लेकिन BJP का क्रूर प्रशासन आपके दर्द पर चर्चा की भी इजाजत नही दे रहा है। कल प्रयागराज के बहादुर छात्रों ने पेपर लीक पर चर्चा कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लिया आगे भी ये अभियान जारी रहेगा।#PaperLeakPMWeak pic.twitter.com/BwZQr61bVv — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 2, 2026 "Millions of students across the country are troubled by paper leaks. Youth are being forced to commit suicide, but BJP's cruel administration isn't even allowing discussion of your pain," Singh said.

"Yesterday, brave students of Prayagraj participated in a discussion program on paper leaks; this campaign will continue further as well," he added.

The remarks come amid continued political debate over alleged irregularities in various competitive examinations and recruitment tests across the country.

Sanjay Singh alleges talk with students disrupted

Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that the UP police and government officials attempted to stop his talk with students on paper leaks in Prayagraj, stating that "dictatorship has reached its peak.

Sharing the video on X, Sanjay Singh said, "In Prayagraj, UP, dictatorship has reached its peak--even in closed rooms, permission to discuss the future of millions of students is denied; the administration has arrived to stop even talk of paper leaks. Modi-Yogi's double-engine government has completely failed and wants to crush the opposition.

'Is it illegal to talk about them?'

In the video, Sanjay Singh confronted the officials over the disruption, questioning whether it has become "illegal" to talk about paper leaks that affect lakhs of students in the country.

"Permission is required for a public place. We are discussing in the conference room. Are we holding any talks against the country? We are discussing the paper leaks through which you have also gained your post. Your children are also affected by these leaks. Is it illegal to talk about them? In a democracy? I am witnessing this for the first time," he told the officials.

Kejriwal slams BJP government

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also slammed the BJP government after his party leader alleged that his discussion with students on the recent paper leak was disrupted by Uttar Pradesh Police and government officials in Prayagraj.

"The BJP has no problem with paper leaks. The problem is with the discussion happening on paper leaks," Kejriwal said.

This comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2026, which has been rescheduled for June 21 following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups have intensified in several parts of the country. (ANI)