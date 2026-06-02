The BJP will celebrate Bengal Foundation Day across West Bengal on June 20 with large-scale events. The party cites the date's historical significance linked to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. PM Modi will visit Kolkata for the event and Yoga Day.

BJP to Mark Bengal Foundation Day

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Bengal Foundation Day across West Bengal on June 20, with programmes planned in every district, party sources said. The celebrations are expected to be organised on a large scale, with participation from party leaders, workers and supporters across the state.

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According to BJP sources, the party's decision to observe June 20 as Bengal Foundation Day is rooted in the historical significance of the date. Sources said that Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee had moved the proposal related to the establishment of Bengal in the Bengal Legislative Assembly on June 20, a development the party regards as an important moment in the state's political and historical journey.

State-wide Commemorative Programmes

The BJP is preparing district-level events, commemorative programmes and public outreach activities across West Bengal to mark the occasion. Senior state leaders, MPs, MLAs and party office-bearers are expected to take part in the celebrations being organised across different regions of the state.

PM Modi's Two-Day Kolkata Visit

The occasion gains added significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata on June 20. According to the proposed itinerary, the Prime Minister is expected to remain in the city for programmes linked to the celebrations, along with official engagements.

On June 21, the Prime Minister is also likely to participate in the International Yoga Day programme in Kolkata. Preparations are underway for the Yoga Day event, which is expected to witness large-scale participation and carry national visibility.

The back-to-back events of Bengal Foundation Day on June 20 and International Yoga Day on June 21 is expected to bring West Bengal at the center of political and public focus.