NRI woman found dead in Vizag hotel room; Police probe suicide, rule out foul play

A 48-year-old NRI woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room under the Three Town police station limits in Visakhapatnam. The incident occurred on March 6 but came to light on March 8.

Though the police have not officially disclosed her identity, sources identified the deceased as K Roja, a software professional working in the United States. Roja was originally from Vizag city.



According to the hotel manager, a man named P Sridhar had booked Room No. 229 through an online application and checked in on the afternoon of March 6. A few hours later, a woman entered his room.

Later that evening, Sridhar approached the hotel reception, claiming that the room door had accidentally locked and needed to be unlocked. As the hotel staff assisted him, Sridhar became emotional and started weeping, saying that his friend, Roja, had fallen unconscious.

When the hotel staff and Sridhar entered the room, they found Roja hanging in the washroom. Sources revealed that Sridhar is also a native of Vizag and works as a doctor in the US. He had arrived in Vizag a few weeks ago, while Roja had been in the city for two weeks, reported TOI.



On March 8, the Vizag police issued a statement confirming the discovery of Roja’s body hanging from the shower pipe using a chunni. Based on the hotel manager’s report, a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) was registered at Three Town police station.

Vizag City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi stated that their preliminary investigation suggests Roja died by suicide. However, the police are continuing their probe to determine if any abetment was involved.

