The Naga People's Front Manipur headquarters was set ablaze amid protests over the deaths of six Naga men. The men, who were abducted on May 13, were found dead, and their bodies were brought to a mortuary in Imphal on Thursday.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) Manipur headquarters in the Liangmai Taphou area was set on fire on Thursday, amid protests over the death of six Naga individuals. The incident is said to have taken place in connection with anger over the abduction of the six individuals on May 13, 2026, from Leilon Vaiphei village. Further details are awaited.

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Bodies of Abducted Men Found

Meanwhile, the bodies of six Naga men, who had been missing since May 13 after being allegedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village, were brought to the Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) mortuary in Imphal on Thursday early morning amid tight security arrangements.

Naga Council Expresses Shock and Disappointment

Speaking to reporters here, Liangmai Naga Council president Timothy Wizunamei said the community was "totally shocked" after receiving the bodies. "Yes, we have just received six bodies of those who were abducted on May 13. To our utter shock, we received them as dead bodies today, and we are shattered," he said.

Wizunamei said the bodies arrived at the JNIMS mortuary, but family members and community leaders had not yet identified them. "We have not identified who is who yet. We are waiting to identify the faces and ascertain whether they are indeed our six missing people," he said.

Wizunamei further stated that the relatives and community leaders would collectively decide whether to formally claim the bodies after they have been identified and verified.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the handling of the case, he said, "It took them 28 days to bring the dead bodies here. We are very disappointed with the way the government has acted."

The Liangmai Naga Council president also said there were rumours that the bodies may have been mutilated, though he added that nothing could be confirmed until the sealed packets were opened.

CM Condemns Separate Killing

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh also expressed condolences over the killing of a farmer in Tamenglong district. "I also condemn the killing of a farmer from Lansan Kuki village in Tamenglong district and extend my deepest sympathies to the bereaved family," he said. (ANI)