Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Novavax Covid vaccine receives emergency approval, all about it

    The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Covovax for active immunisation in individuals aged 12 and up for restricted usage in an emergency case.
     

    Novovax Covid vaccine receives emergency approval, all about it - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    Novavax announced it had received the first emergency use authorisation nod on Tuesday for its Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents between the ages 12-18 years in India. As per the official statement released by Novavax, the vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, is being produced and marketed in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII), and the vaccine is marketed under the brand name 'Covovax.'

    Novavax is India's first protein-based vaccine approved for children aged 12 to 18. Novavax announced last month that their vaccine was 80 per cent effective against Covid-19 after its final testing stage. During the trials, it elicited an immunological reaction. 

    Covovax has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for active immunisation in individuals aged 12 and up for limited use in an emergency. Covovax has also been granted an Emergency Use listing (EUL) by the World Health Organisation (WHO). 

    For 12 years and older in India, Covovax is the fourth vaccine against coronavirus that is authorised, following the Biological E's Corbevax, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Stanley C Erck, the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Novavax, stated that they are proud of the first approval in adolescents. ANI quoted him stating that they are proud of this first approval in adolescents given the efficacy and safety that their data show in this population. The Covid-19 vaccine will provide an alternative protein-based vaccine option for individuals 12 years of age and older in India. 

    The CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawala, stated that this approval marks another significant milestone in strengthening immunisation efforts across India and LMICs, as per ANI. 

    India began vaccinating youngsters aged 12 to 14 with doses of Biological E's Corbevax last week, previously only done for children aged 15 and up. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 50,32,055 first doses were given to youngsters aged 12 to 14.

    Also Read: Covid-19 vaccine for aged 12-14 years to begin from March 16

    Also Read: Fully inoculated individuals show COVID vaccine effectiveness of 99.3%: Mansukh Mandaviya

    Also Read: Gennova pharma develops Omicron specific COVID-19 vaccine, govt to review trial data: Reports

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 10:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp gcw

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp

    India achieves $400 billion goods exports target 9 days ahead of schedule

    India achieves $400 billion exports target 9 days before schedule

    The untold story of Kashmiri Pandit camps from summer of 1989

    The untold story from the Kashmir Files

    Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: Why vehicle owners will suffer today - ADT

    Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: Why vehicle owners will suffer today

    Govt DAC gives nod to Army satellite and other hardware worth Rs 8357 crore

    Govt gives nod to acquire Army satellite and other hardware worth Rs 8,357 crore

    Recent Stories

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp gcw

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp

    French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal preparations hampered; to be out of action for 6 weeks-ayh

    Rafael Nadal to be out of action for six weeks

    All you need to know about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange s fiancee Stella Morris gcw

    Who is Stella Morris, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's fiancee?

    India achieves $400 billion goods exports target 9 days ahead of schedule

    India achieves $400 billion exports target 9 days before schedule

    Ukraine war Russia would use nuclear weapons if 10 developments gcw

    Ukraine war: Russia would use nuclear weapons if... | 10 developments

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon