    Gennova pharma develops Omicron specific COVID-19 vaccine, govt to review trial data: Reports

    The manufacturer has nearly completed the phase 3 trials of its Covid-19 messenger or mRNA vaccine; the company has started working on Omicron specific vaccines using the same technology. 

    Gennova pharma develops Omicron specific COVID-19 vaccine, govt to review trial data: Reports
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pune, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 2:17 PM IST
    Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd is creating an Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine that could be ready in a month or two, said an official.

    The manufacturer has nearly completed the phase 3 trials of its Covid-19 messenger or mRNA vaccine; it has started working on Omicron-specific vaccines using the same technology. 

    The mRNA technology or messenger RNA affects the injection of a small part of the virus' genetic code (RNA) to produce the recipient's immune response. It holds instructions for the human cells to create proteins that resemble a component of the new coronavirus, trigger the immune system to act. The vaccine does not possess any actual virus. 

    Expert Dr. Gagandeep Kang recommended the mRNA vaccines as the best booster doses. According to reports, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, in partnership with HDT Biotech Corporation in the USA, has produced the mRNA vaccine candidate (HGCO19) with safety, immunogenicity, neutralisation antibody activity in the rodent and non-human primate models. 

    Also Read: Russia's Sputnik V provides 'strong' defence against Omicron, says RDIF

    Gennova is nearly completing phase 3 trials of its Delta variant-based two-dose mRNA, post the submission of the phase 2 trial data of over 3000 subjects, according to the media reports. The reports also added that India's drug regulator is expected to examine the data and decide the results this week. Dr NK Arora, the chairman of India's technical advisory group on Covid-19 vaccination, has said the drug regulator would study and decide whether to approve or not.

    Various media reports quoted Dr VK Paul, saying that developing an mRNA vaccine is a significant achievement. The reports further added that the thermos-stable vaccine, using the existing cold-chain infrastructure, and the platform could be helpful beyond Covid too. 

    Earlier, Pfizer and Moderna developed similar vaccines, and if officials approves the emergency use of the Gennov vaccine, this would be the country's first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2022, 2:17 PM IST
