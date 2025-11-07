Surat Police arrested history-sheeter Salman Lassi, wanted for murdering Shakeel Bandra. Tracked to Navsari, he attacked police with a knife and was shot in the leg. Lassi has 16 prior cases, including murder and attempted murder.

Surat Police on Thursday arrested Salman, also known as Salman Lassi, a history-sheeter wanted in connection with the murder of Shakeel Bandra in the Bhestan police station area. The Crime Branch team tracked Salman down to a village in Navsari district, where he was hiding. During the raid, Salman attacked the police with a knife, prompting them to open fire, injuring him in the leg. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Details of the Murder

DCP Bhavesh Rojiya detailed the incident, "On October 23, 2025, a murder took place in the Bhestan police station area of Surat in which a young man named Shakeel Bandra was killed using knives and a pipe. In this case, the accused, Salman alias Salman Lassi, was wanted."

DCP Rojiya further stated that the accused killed Shakeel using knives and a pipe and was being searched by the police for days. He is a notorious criminal with at least 16 police cases, including murder, attempted murder, and other heinous crimes to his name. The Crime Branch, after receiving valuable intel, conducted a raid in the Navsari district of Surat, where Salman was hiding. While attempting to arrest him, the accused attacked the officials with a knife. The police opened fire in defence, which injured him. He has been admitted to a nearby hospital and later to a Civil Hospital for treatment.

Crime Branch Operation

Salman has a long history of criminal activity, with 16 cases registered against him, including murder, attempt to murder, and other heinous crimes. The police had been searching for him extensively before finally apprehending him. "The Crime Branch team was searching for him at various places; he had already been arrested in as many as 16 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes... This morning, the Crime Branch team received information that the accused was hiding in a village in the adjacent Navsari district of Surat at that time. After this, the Crime Branch team conducted a raid, and during this, he attacked the police with a knife. At the same time, the police opened fire, due to which he was injured and was admitted to a nearby hospital...." DCP Rojiya told ANI. (ANI)