Not qualification but membership in students' wing required for admission: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday (June 20) lashed out at the state government and said that the situation has reached the extent that any wrongdoing can be carried out if one is a member of the students' union. He alleged that the higher education sector is in crisis. Slamming the ruling government, Khan said, "If you take party (CPM) membership, you can become a teacher in the Universities. SFI membership is a passport to any illegal activity."

He also questioned why K Vidya hadn't been arrested yet despite being charged with faking a certificate of experience to obtain guest lecturer positions in institutions. At Maharaja's and Kalady Universities, she was involved with SFI during her college years.

Meanwhile, Kalinga University has started the process of filing a complaint against Nikhil Thomas. The legal cell of the university is collecting documents including Nikhil's address. The university also stated that there is no direct or indirect study center in Kerala. Yesterday, Kalinga University came to the scene with a decisive revelation of Nikhil Thomas's fake certificate controversy. Kalinga University revealed that a student named Nikhil Thomas did not study there

The registrar of the Kalinga University Sandeep Gandhi said that he will take legal action against Nikhil Thomas. The registrar said that based on the media reports, they intervened in the matter.

Refuting the claims made by SFI state secretary PM Arsho, the VC Mohan Kunnammal on Monday said that Nikhil has appeared for the exam until the final semester in the MSM College, Kayamkulam. Without attendance, one cannot appear in the exam. He was the Joint Secretary of the University Union in the year 2018-19. The course was done annually for three years from 2017 to 2020. The document submitted to the university states that he has passed the first class there.

“The UGC in 2013 made it clear that a student can enroll for more than one degree simultaneously. However, one degree should be cancelled. This rule was changed in 2022. Nikhil Thomas had cancelled his registration for the course under the Kerala University,” Arsho had stated.

