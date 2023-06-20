SFI actions creating headaches for CPI(M), strict actions likely

The ruling Communist party in Kerala is unhappy with the recent controversies brewing up within SFI. CPI(M) reportedly has planned to take strict action against the wrongdoers and is determined to restore discipline in SFI. The Arsho mark list controversy and the forgery case against K Vidya nearly put the federation of young leaders, which had been plagued by turmoil, out of business.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) continues to come under fire over the actions and controversies generated by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) leaders. The party leaders who are defending themselves outside the party are reportedly not happy with SFI's development. The SFI, which has made numerous accomplishments that the CPM can be proud of while serving as the organisational system's representative for youngsters, is embroiled in controversy like never before. Meanwhile, as the CPM leadership is unhappy with the controversies, the district units have been instructed to monitor the organization's activities.

Also read: MSM College fake certificate: Contradictory statements add fuel to controversy

In SFI, controversies are popping up one after another. District leaders' misguided attitudes, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram, where there have been many drug misuse controversies involving leaders and others. Leaders of the party are getting involved in the forgery cases as they work to clear the SFI of the negative reputation it has acquired due to age-limit charges. Before the bad name brought on by the Kattakkada Christian College impersonation and forgery controversy dissipates, the Maharaja's College controversy emerged.

For the hiring of a guest professor, SFI leader K Vidya's forged work experience certificate caused a big chaos. K Vidya then went into hiding. The final result sheet for SFI State Secretary PM Arsho, who passed the unwritten exam, also sparked controversy. The argument over Nikhil Thomas' degree from Kayamkulam MSM College is the latest issue added to the existing ones. Kalinga University's explanation was a setback to the SFI leadership, which fully defended Nikhil.

Party appears to have no idea how to handle its young, revolutionary wing. In the midst of the chaos, the CPM state secretariat has made the decision to carefully watch the student brigade's errands and has stated that it is determined to bring discipline back to SFI.

Also read: Kerala: SFI leader who failed in degree obtains admission for M.Com; CPM intervenes