'Not acceptable': UP CM Adityanath on loudspeakers being reinstalled in religious places

The campaign to remove illegal loudspeakers installed at religious places in the state and to limit the sound of other loudspeakers to the prescribed limit was conducted between April 25 and May 1.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (December 24) said that loudspeakers are being reinstalled at religious places in some districts months after they were ordered to be removed, a development he described as "unacceptable".

In a statement from the state government, CM Adityanath asked officials to take appropriate action through "immediate contact and communication" with people.

Adityanath, who reviewed law and order situation in the state in a meeting with officials from all levels on Friday night, also directed them to make arrangements for peaceful Christmas celebrations, but ensure no religious conversion takes place.

"A few months ago... We had completed an unprecedented process of removing loudspeakers from religious places. Giving priority to the larger public interest, people spontaneously removed loudspeakers. It was appreciated all over the country," the chief minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

He further said that during his recent visits he "experienced that these loudspeakers are being installed again in some districts".

"This is not acceptable," the official release said. "Ideal situations should be created by having immediate contact and communication."

In April this year, the state government had undertaken a campaign to remove loudspeakers from religious places.

Later in a review meeting in May, CM Adityanath had said more than one lakh loudspeakers were removed. He had directed officials to ensure they are not reinstalled.

