PM Modi virtually addresses Amrit Mahotsav celebrations by Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan

As part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, mega blood donation camps, free medical check-up camps are being organised at Sahajanand nagar where renowned multi-specialty doctors are providing free medical services and free of cost medicine to the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 24) addressed the 75th Amrut Mahotsav of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan via video-conferencing. Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan was established at Rajkot in 1948 by seer Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami.

"Our responsibility was to reinvigorate India's glorious history in our education system after we attained Independence. Govts back then didn't take steps regarding it under colonial mindset," PM Modi said.

It has expanded and currently has more than 40 branches all over the world, providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education to more than 25,000 students, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

On Thursday, the five-day Amrit Mahotsav celebrations were inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Sahajanand nagar in Rajkot.

It is reported that a large number of spiritual leaders, saints, and devotees from across the world are taking part in the grand Amrit Mahotsav celebrations being held at Sahajanand nagar in Rajkot.

Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan was established in 1948 by Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami. It has more than 40 branches all over the world. The Sansthan is doing impeccable work in providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education to more than 25,000 students.