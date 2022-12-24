Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi virtually addresses Amrit Mahotsav celebrations by Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 24) addressed the 75th Amrut Mahotsav of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan via video-conferencing. Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan was established at Rajkot in 1948 by seer Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami. 

    "Our responsibility was to reinvigorate India's glorious history in our education system after we attained Independence. Govts back then didn't take steps regarding it under colonial mindset," PM Modi said.

    Also read: TTD opens online ticket booking for Vaikunta Ekadashi special darshan in January 2023; here's how to book

    It has expanded and currently has more than 40 branches all over the world, providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education to more than 25,000 students, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

    On Thursday, the five-day Amrit Mahotsav celebrations were inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Sahajanand nagar in Rajkot.

    It is reported that a large number of spiritual leaders, saints, and devotees from across the world are taking part in the grand Amrit Mahotsav celebrations being held at Sahajanand nagar in Rajkot.

    Also read: IMD issues dense fog warning over parts of North India till December 27; all you need to know

    As part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, mega blood donation camps, free medical check-up camps are being organised at Sahajanand nagar where renowned multi-specialty doctors are providing free medical services and free of cost medicine to the people.

    Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan was established in 1948 by Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami. It has more than 40 branches all over the world. The Sansthan is doing impeccable work in providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education to more than 25,000 students.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
