Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Sunday launched a scathing attack on both the Telangana and the Central government, alleging that they are jointly betraying the interests of Telangana, particularly the drought-prone Palamuru region.

Historical Injustice Against Palamuru

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, KCR asserted that Telangana is not a backward region by nature but has been "deliberately pushed backward" through decades of injustice. He accused successive Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) governments of discriminating against Palamuru district during the united Andhra Pradesh era, recalling that the region was once reduced to running "gruel centres" due to neglect and lack of development.

KCR said Mahabubnagar was the "most discriminated" district in the erstwhile state, despite being entitled to 174 TMC of Krishna basin water. He alleged that only 17 TMC was allocated to the Jurala project, and termed the formation of Andhra Pradesh as a "curse" for Telangana.

He cited the Bachawat Tribunal, which, he said, had acknowledged "neglect" of the Telangana region.

Alleged Neglect of Irrigation Project

Highlighting the BRS government's initiatives, KCR said 170 TMC of water was allocated to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, combining Krishna and Godavari sources. He said Rs 37,000 crores was sanctioned for the project, with Rs 27,000 crores already spent and high-capacity pumps installed. Despite this, he alleged, the present government has completely neglected the scheme and even suggested that 45 TMC of water would be sufficient, which he termed "shameful and irresponsible."

Centre's Obstruction and Corruption Allegations

KCR accused the BJP-led Centre of obstructing the project by acting at the "behest" of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that the project's DPR was returned based on Naidu's objections. He also alleged rampant corruption, claiming the government was more interested in real estate deals, including selling hill lands for commissions.

Defence of Pharma City Project

On industrial policy, KCR defended the Pharma City project, stating that 14,000 acres were acquired, a Pharma University was set up, and global outreach was undertaken during the BRS regime. He alleged that attempts are now being made to sell the project and questioned the relevance of a proposed "Future City."

Concerns Over Governance and Future Protests

Raising concerns over governance, KCR referred to the "deaths" of Gurukul students, "daylight murders" in Hyderabad, collapsing land prices, fertiliser shortages, and unfulfilled election promises. He announced a series of public meetings across Nalgonda, Rangareddy, and Mahabubnagar districts to mobilise people against what he termed the Centre and State governments' "injustice," warning that the BRS would not remain silent.

