The Northeast Monsoon brought rainfall to several areas across Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal region, and light rain to Puducherry on Sunday. Temperatures remained largely stable in these areas, hovering around or slightly above normal. Madurai Airport recorded the day's maximum temperature at 32.4°C. In the plains, Madurai City recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 17.8°C, while the hill station of Kodaikanal experienced a low of 10.9°C.

7-Day Weather Forecast

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, light to moderate rainfall is expected over the next 7 days, with heavy rain alerts for specific districts.

Heavy Rain Alerts

On January 11, light to moderate rain is expected across several areas, with heavy rain warnings issued for Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and The Nilgiris. On January 12, the areas with heavy rain warnings are Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai districts, and the Karaikal area.

By January 13, rainfall is likely in isolated areas and primarily over South Tamil Nadu. Following this, light to moderate rain is expected at isolated locations on January 14. Dry weather is forecast to prevail across the entire region from January 15 to January 17.

Temperature Outlook

Regarding the temperature forecast, minimum temperatures are expected to remain unchanged on Day 1 (January 11) and Day 2 (January 12), with a slight downward trend from Day 3 (January 13) to Day 5 (January 15). In terms of departure from normal, minimum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal are likely to be normal to above normal on Day 1 and Day 2, then return to normal to below normal levels from Day 3 to Day 5.

Chennai Local Forecast

As for the local forecast, Chennai residents can expect generally cloudy skies with intermittent rain. On January 11, maximum temperatures near 25°C, and minimum between 22-23°C are expected, with a chance of light to moderate rain in spots. On January 12, conditions are expected to remain similar, with generally cloudy skies, a maximum of 25-26°C, a minimum of 22-23°C, and a continued likelihood of light to moderate rain in some areas. (ANI)