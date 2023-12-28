North India braces for dense fog: Traffic woes loom as IMD alerts Punjab, Haryana, Delhi of reduced visibility

Thursday morning unfolded with an expansive cover of fog across various parts of North India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. This dense fog severely impaired visibility, leading to disruptions in traffic flow and posing challenges to commuters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (December 28) issued a dense fog advisory, encompassing swathes of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh. Through a cautionary announcement on X, the IMD underscored the need for caution during travel amidst the foggy conditions.

Recommendations included using fog lights while driving and staying abreast of travel schedules through airlines, railways, and state transport services.

Kerala: Paramekkav Devaswom to conduct mini Pooram for Prime Minister Modi on January 3

Thursday morning unfolded with an expansive cover of fog across various parts of North India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. This dense fog severely impaired visibility, leading to disruptions in traffic flow and posing challenges to commuters.

The IMD extended its alert, forewarning further foggy conditions in the northwest and adjacent central India for the next three to four days. "Expect dense to very dense fog over Northwest & parts of adjoining Central India during next 3-4 days," reiterated the IMD's advisory on X.

According to meteorological observations, satellite imagery showcased an extensive blanket of fog shrouding North India. The IMD highlighted the fog's presence across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West and East Uttar Pradesh, extreme north Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh.

Search intensifies: UP-based Bengaluru trekker missing for 4 Days in Savandurga Hills

Further elaborating on the situation at 0530 hours IST, IMD's report identified areas experiencing dense to very dense fog (visibility of 0-25 meters). These areas included specific zones in Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Southwest Rajasthan, and North Madhya Pradesh.

Thursday morning commuters in the national capital and its vicinity encountered a thick fog cover, leading to significantly reduced visibility on roads. This atmospheric condition caused delays in train schedules and flight operations.

The IMD's advisory serves as a timely caution, urging residents and travelers to exercise caution, use appropriate lighting while driving, and stay updated on transportation schedules during this period of dense fog affecting various parts of North India.