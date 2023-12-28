Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Paramekkav Devaswom to conduct mini Pooram for Prime Minister Modi on January 3

    The Paramekkav Devaswom have decided to organize a mini Pooram right in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Kerala.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    Thrissur: The Paramekkav Devaswom has taken an unconventional approach to draw attention to the ongoing dispute with the Cochin Devaswom Board regarding floor rent. They have decided to organize a mini Pooram right in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Kerala. The primary objective is to bring the crisis to the Prime Minister's notice. The mini Pooram is scheduled to coincide with Modi's roadshow on January 3, seeking security clearance for the event. The Paramekkav Devaswom planned to conduct the mini Pooram not only in front of the Prime Minister but also at the Paramekkav Temple premises.

    Fifteen elephants will be paraded and a fair of around 200 people will be organized as part of the Mini Pooram. Earlier in 1986, when the Pope arrived, a mini pooram was prepared in Thrissur. 

    The government-led meeting convened in response to the Pooram crisis ended inconclusively yesterday, with Ministers K Radhakrishnan and K Rajan informing the media that no decisions could be made without consulting the court, which has already intervened in the matter. The case has been adjourned for four weeks. Minister Radhakrishnan assured the public that the government would not impede the Pooram and is committed to its success. Minister K Rajan emphasized the importance of obtaining court permission before taking any action. TN Prathapan MP, present at the meeting, advocated for providing the land free of charge. Thiruvambadi President Sundar Menon expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of resolution and warned of a tough stance if an increased amount is decided upon.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
