West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh defended the new Public Safety Bill, stating it's to curb 'hooliganism' by politically connected individuals. CM Suvendu Adhikari accused past govts of promoting violence and assured the law would not be misused.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Monday defended the newly passed West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, saying the legislation was introduced to curb "hooliganism" and anti-social activities allegedly carried out by politically connected individuals.

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Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said people in the state were frustrated with incidents of violence and intimidation and asserted that the new law would be implemented strictly. "The people of West Bengal are agitated and tired of the hooliganism they have had to witness for so many years now, especially since most of these thugs were politically connected. To curb this menace, we had to bring in a new law, and it will be strictly implemented... Common people who are still scared to speak out must come forward and file FIRs. The law will take its course," he said.

Bill Passed Amid Accusations of Political Violence

The West Bengal Assembly passed the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, in June, with 176 members voting in favour of the legislation and 41 voting against it.

Speaking on the Bill, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari accused the Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M) of promoting political violence in the state and said similar laws have already been enacted in several other states. "Before this is implemented, let me point out that the previous government took no action. The people of Bengal have rejected you through EVM. You have managed to form an opposition, but it is not a strong one. This bill has already been introduced in several states under different names; Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand have implemented it," he said.

"We witnessed how the CPIM introduced 'goonda culture' into Bengal's politics. In 2001, they deployed 'Harmads' specifically to prevent others from gaining power through democratic means," he added.

Adhikari also assured that the government would not misuse the provisions of the legislation and said action would be taken only to protect public safety and prevent damage to public and government property.

Key Provisions and Legal Implications

The Bill aims to strengthen public safety, maintain law and order and establish stricter control over organised anti-social activities. According to the Bill, action may be taken against any individual or group whose activities create fear, panic, or a sense of insecurity among the public, disturb public order, threaten life and property, or obstruct lawful trade, business, and professional activities.

Illegal mining, unauthorised sand extraction, and unlawful activities involving forest resources or wildlife have also been brought under the definition of anti-social activities.

Preventive Detention Clause

One of the most debated provisions of the Bill is preventive detention. If the State Government or an authorised officer believes that a person's activities may pose a threat to public safety, a detention order may be issued against that person. District Magistrates and Police Commissioners will also have the authority to issue such orders under specified circumstances.

Officials said that the bill provides that notwithstanding anything contained in the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, every offence punishable under this Act and every wilful contravention of any lawful order made under this Act shall be cognizable and non-bailable.

According to the bill, a detained person must be informed of the grounds for detention within a stipulated period and must be given an opportunity to make a representation or present his or her case. However, the authorities will have the power to withhold information considered necessary to protect the public interest.

If a person absconds to evade a detention order, special measures may be taken against him or her. The administration may issue proclamations through the courts, take action concerning the person's property, and direct the individual to appear before the authorities.

If a person absconds to evade a detention order, special measures may be taken against him or her. The administration may issue proclamations through the courts, take action concerning the person's property, and direct the individual to appear before the authorities.

In the objects and reasons of the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, the government stated that it felt the need for a new legal framework after observing that existing provisions were insufficient to deal with organised anti-social elements. (ANI)