The Central government has approved 28 infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,647 crore for Delhi under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

The Central government has approved 28 major infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,647 crore for Delhi under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. The projects aim to improve urban mobility, traffic management, water conservation, and public infrastructure across the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the decision, calling it a significant step towards building a modern and sustainable city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Centre Clears 28 Key Development Projects

The approved package includes a wide range of projects focused on improving Delhi's infrastructure. These initiatives are expected to ease traffic congestion, strengthen public transport, promote environmental sustainability, and improve civic amenities.

The funding has been sanctioned under the Centre's Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, which supports states in undertaking major capital expenditure projects.

Metro Expansion, Flyovers and Better Connectivity

A significant portion of the investment will go towards improving transportation infrastructure. Key projects include the expansion of the Delhi Metro network, construction of new flyovers, road improvement works, and upgrades to important traffic corridors.

These developments are expected to reduce travel time, improve connectivity, and provide smoother movement for commuters across the city.

Focus on Rainwater Harvesting and Sustainable Development

The approved projects also emphasise environmental sustainability. Rainwater harvesting systems, water conservation measures, and green infrastructure initiatives have been included to address Delhi's growing water challenges.

The package also supports installing electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, encouraging cleaner, more sustainable transportation.

CM Rekha Gupta Welcomes the Decision

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for approving the projects. She said the investment would accelerate Delhi's development and improve the quality of life for residents by creating better roads, transport facilities, and essential public infrastructure.

What It Means for Delhi Residents

Once implemented, these projects are expected to:

Improve road connectivity and reduce traffic congestion. Strengthen public transport through metro expansion. Promote water conservation with rainwater harvesting initiatives. Support green mobility through EV infrastructure. Enhance overall urban infrastructure and public services.

The Rs 1,647-crore package marks one of the biggest infrastructure investments for Delhi in recent months and is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the city's future development.