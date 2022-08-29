Noida twin towers demolition: Removal of debris to take 90 days, says firm

Edifice Engineering said it would take 90 days to clear the debris, estimated to be around 80,000 tonnes of concrete, steel and iron.

The Noida police commissioner and other top authorities looked over the twin tower demolition site on Monday since they and the people living nearby in the surrounding communities were still concerned about managing the trash.

According to Edifice Engineering, the estimated 80,000 tonnes of concrete, steel, and iron in the rubble will need to be removed over 90 days.

Also read: Noida's Supertech twin towers demolished: Over 100 families express relief as they return to home

Officials from Edifice Engineering, Jet Demolitions, Central Building Research Institute, and the Noida Authority met with residents in the afternoon at the Emerald Court Society. Police Commissioner Alok Singh and Joint Commissioner Love Kumar were also there.

Edifice Engineering was recruited for the demolition project and collaborated with South African company Jet Demolitions.

The real estate developer Supertech covered the costs, while the Noida Authority handled the entire process. The Supreme Court designated the CBRI as the technical expert.

"The police commissioner has also inspected the site where the implosion was carried out yesterday. Residents are happy with the demolition. Now Edifice is looking after the debris management. They are now looking to carry out the secondary breaking of the debris before sending it for recycling," Joe Brinkkman, the managing director of South African Jet Demolitions, told reporters after the meeting.

Also read: Noida's Supertech twin towers fall; 9-year-old battle ends in demolition (WATCH)

He claimed that the Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering considered all best-case scenarios for debris management and also sought the advice of Jet Demolitions, which is best known for its successful demolition of the 108-meter-tall Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg, South Africa, in November 2019.

"Edifice has consulted debris management widely to look at all the best options first. The most important thing is that it (debris) does not go to waste, is recycled and reused," Brinkkman said.

"After the Bank of Lisbon building demolition, we had also done the same thing. We made sure that everything was recycled and reused and up to world standards," said the Jet Demolitions MD, who was part of the seven-member detonation team for Noida twin towers demolition.

Mayur Mehta, project manager for Edifice Engineering, said the debris management plan has been submitted to the Noida Authority and accepted by them.

"It would take 90 days to clear the debris from the site in a safe manner," Mehta told PTI.

Also read: 'No deviation...': Ahead of twin tower demolition, Supertech on Supreme Court order

According to Edifice Engineering partner Utkarsh Mehta, the awe-inspiring event left behind about 35,000 cubic metres, or roughly 80,000 tonnes, of debris.

The basements of the now-demolished towers have absorbed about 50,000 tonnes of material, and the balance would be disposed of in 90 days.

"We will have to coordinate with the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies for the disposal since the debris would have to be first processed at the site and then taken to construction and demolition waste processing centres.

Coordination would be needed to fix the timing for work at the site to cause the least disturbance to residents," he told reporters post-demolition Sunday.

Also read: Supertech twin tower demolition: How will authorities contain the rubble?

(With inputs from PTI)