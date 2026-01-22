The National Green Tribunal has initiated suo motu proceedings over a techie's drowning in a Noida trench, citing prolonged administrative inaction and environmental violations. It has sought responses from multiple state and local authorities.

NGT Registers Case Based on News Report

Raising serious questions over prolonged administrative inaction and environmental non-compliance, the National Green Tribunal has initiated suo motu proceedings over the drowning death of a software engineer in Noida's waterlogged trench at Sector 150, calling for responses from multiple state and local authorities.

In an order passed on Thursday, the Principal Bench of the Tribunal, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, registered an Original Application based on a newspaper report titled "Noida CEO Removed CM orders SIT probe into techie's Drowning" published on January 20, 2026. The Tribunal took note of the circumstances surrounding the death of Yuvraj Mehta, a software engineer who reportedly fell into a water-filled trench while navigating a sharp right-angle turn in foggy conditions at a commercial site.

Background: Unexecuted Stormwater Plan

The order records that the land in question was originally allotted for a private mall project, but over nearly a decade, had transformed into a pond due to unchecked accumulation of rainwater and wastewater discharged from surrounding housing societies.

Detailing the background, the Bench observed that a stormwater management plan had been prepared by the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department in 2015 following surveys and inspections. The plan proposed the construction of a head regulator to divert excess water into the Hindon River. Funds amounting to Rs 13.05 lakh were released by the Noida Authority in 2016 for survey and design work. However, despite these steps, the proposed infrastructure remained unexecuted, with the Tribunal noting that critical decisions such as the use of appropriate hydraulic or pneumatic gates were discussed but never implemented.

Severe Waterlogging and Public Risk

The delay in executing remedial measures, the Tribunal noted, resulted in severe waterlogging across the area. Several nearby housing societies reportedly witnessed flooded basements as stormwater could not be discharged into the river due to the absence of a functional regulator. The tribunal order also records residents' allegations of inaction by the Noida Authority, even as water stagnation continued to pose a risk of backflow into the Hindon during periods of swelling.

Prima Facie Violations and Legal Action

Taking a prima facie view, the Bench held that the facts disclosed in the news report point towards violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and raise substantial questions regarding adherence to environmental norms and implementation of statutory obligations under scheduled enactments. The Tribunal further relied on the Supreme Court's ruling in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai vs. Ankita Sinha & Ors., which recognises the power of the NGT to take up matters suo motu where environmental issues of public importance are involved.

Accordingly, the NGT has impleaded the Noida Authority, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the Irrigation Department of Uttar Pradesh, the Principal Secretary (Environment), Government of Uttar Pradesh, and the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar as respondents in the case. All authorities have been directed to file their responses by way of affidavits at least one week prior to the next hearing. The Tribunal has also clarified that if any authority files a reply directly without routing it through counsel, the concerned official will be required to remain virtually present to assist the Bench. (ANI)