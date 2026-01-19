A 27-year-old software engineer died after his SUV plunged into an unbarricaded, water-filled construction pit in Greater Noida amid dense fog. He survived the crash, calling for help for 90 minutes from the sinking vehicle.

A 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, was driving home late at night in Greater Noida when his SUV plunged into a deep, water-filled construction pit near Sector 150. Dense winter fog severely reduced visibility, and the pit — dug for infrastructure work — had no proper barricades, warning signs, or reflectors, making it nearly impossible for drivers to spot the danger.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A 90-Minute Fight for Survival

After the vehicle fell into the pit, Mehta managed to escape from the sinking SUV and climb onto its roof. For nearly 90 minutes, he stood on top of the car, calling his family and pleading for help. Using his phone’s flashlight, he tried to signal passersby while the vehicle slowly submerged in the cold water. His final calls indicated panic and exhaustion as water levels continued to rise.

Delayed and Difficult Rescue Efforts

Police, fire brigade teams, and later SDRF and NDRF personnel were deployed, but the rescue faced serious challenges from the start. Dense fog and darkness made it difficult to locate the exact position of the car. Rescue teams struggled to assess the depth of the pit and the stability of submerged construction debris, delaying direct intervention.

Lack of Proper Equipment

Rescue personnel reportedly lacked immediate access to specialised deep-water rescue gear. Ropes thrown into the pit fell short, and ladders could not reach the submerged vehicle. Cranes and boats arrived late, and the extreme depth of the pit made conventional rescue methods ineffective. The absence of nearby safety infrastructure further complicated the operation.

Risk to Rescuers

Officials cited the danger posed by submerged sharp materials, uneven ground, and freezing water as reasons for hesitating to enter the pit. At least one civilian attempted a risky rescue by swimming into the pit with a rope tied around his waist, but poor visibility and depth made it impossible to locate Mehta in time.

Recovery Came Too Late

By the time specialised equipment was used and visibility improved in the early morning hours, the SUV had fully submerged. Mehta’s body was recovered several hours later and he was declared dead at a nearby hospital. The prolonged rescue timeline has raised serious questions about emergency preparedness.

Accountability and Safety Concerns

An FIR has been registered against developers responsible for the construction site. Authorities have acknowledged lapses, including failure to secure the pit despite previous complaints. The incident has triggered public outrage and renewed scrutiny over construction safety, urban planning negligence, and the ability of emergency services to respond swiftly in hazardous conditions.

Why the Rescue Failed

The tragedy was not caused by a single factor but a combination of poor visibility, lack of safety barricades, delayed access to proper rescue equipment, and environmental risks. Experts say the incident underscores how preventable hazards can turn fatal when early warnings and rapid response systems fail.