Noida man performs stunt on car roof, owner fined Rs 26,000 | WATCH

A car owner in Noida has been slapped with a hefty Rs 26,000 challan by the local traffic police after a video surfaced online, depicting a man dangerously perched on the moving vehicle's roof while performing stunts. The incident occurred in Sector 18 of Noida, and the car involved was a Maruti Swift with a Delhi registration number.

The video showcasing this reckless behavior quickly gained traction on social media platforms. In response, the Noida traffic police swiftly took action and posted an image of the issued challan. The document identified the car owner as Mahesh Pal.

The video footage captures a man in a yellow t-shirt lying on the roof of the white Swift, with another person behind the wheel. Over the course of the 20-second clip, the car can be seen overtaking other vehicles and zigzagging between lanes. Onlookers are visibly alarmed by the sight of the man clinging to the car's roof as it maneuvers through traffic.

After a video of the dangerous stunt circulated on social media, users on platforms like Twitter swiftly directed their concerns to Noida traffic police officials, urging them to take stringent action against the vehicle owner responsible for the reckless act.

Among the demands raised was the suggestion that the car should be impounded as a punitive measure.

In response to the widespread attention garnered by the viral video, the Noida traffic police announced that they have taken action against the car owner, who hails from Delhi. The individual has been charged under multiple sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA), with an additional violation for the use of tinted glass.

A cumulative penalty of Rs 26,000 has been levied for all the infractions committed.

The Noida traffic police have been actively engaged in launching various awareness campaigns to emphasize the importance of adhering to traffic regulations. Their commitment to enforcing rules has translated into rigorous actions against those found violating the norms.