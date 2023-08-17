Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian cough syrup that killed 65 children in Uzbekistan was in market due to bribery: Report

    State prosecutor Saidkarim Akilov allegedly disclosed that Singh Raghvendra Pratar, the CEO of Quramax, reportedly offered a bribe of $33,000 to government officials responsible for medicinal product standardization.

    Indian cough syrup that killed 65 children in Uzbekistan was in market due to bribery: Report AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Uzbekistan's ongoing legal proceedings have allegedly brought alarming allegations to light with regards to corruption and bribery associated with the distribution of an Indian cough syrup responsible for the tragic deaths of 65 children in the country. Prosecutors in the case have revealed that distributors of the fatal cough syrup from Indian company Marion Biotech allegedly paid a bribe amounting to $33,000 to local health officials, reports said.

    In the midst of these concerning revelations, a trial has commenced in Uzbekistan involving 21 individuals, consisting of 20 Uzbeks and one Indian. The charges against them encompass a range of offenses including tax evasion, distribution of substandard or counterfeit medications, abuse of authority, negligence, forgery, and bribery.

    Notably, among those facing trial are three individuals, one Indian and two Uzbek nationals, who hold executive positions at Quramax Medical. This company played a role in selling the cough syrups produced by Marion Biotech within Uzbekistan.

    'Demand for multi-state probe': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari raises alarm on Jadavpur University student's death

    State prosecutor Saidkarim Akilov allegedly disclosed that Singh Raghvendra Pratar, the CEO of Quramax, reportedly offered a bribe of $33,000 to government officials responsible for medicinal product standardization. This payment was reportedly intended to eliminate the mandatory inspection of the cough syrups, highlighting the gravity of corruption within the pharmaceutical distribution chain.

    However, Pratar refuted the charges levied against him but acknowledged providing money to Uzbekistan officials through an intermediary. Pratar asserted that the funds were offered as a "token of appreciation," reports said. However, he claimed to be unaware of the subsequent utilization or the individuals involved in the transaction.

    Prosecutors additionally revealed that Quramax Medical had engaged in importing medicines from Marion Biotech at an inflated cost through intermediary firms based in Singapore, leading to allegations of tax evasion.

    Amidst these unfolding events, it is worth noting that in March, the Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority revoked Marion Biotech's manufacturing license based on recommendations from the Centre. This move was followed by the arrest of the company's operations head and two scientists.

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Death toll touches 70, IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 2 days

    The arrests followed an FIR filed by both Central and state drug authorities after detecting instances of adulteration and substandard quality in the company's product samples.

    According to various reports, Marion Biotech is alleged to have substituted a hazardous industrial-grade ingredient for the legitimate pharmaceutical component in the cough syrups they manufactured.

    It has been claimed that the cough syrup was produced using industrial-grade propylene glycol (PG), a toxic substance commonly used in liquid detergents, antifreeze, paints, coatings, and even to enhance the effectiveness of pesticides. The utilization of such a hazardous substance highlights a grave concern over the quality and safety of the produced medication.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Demand for multi-state probe: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari raises alarm on Jadavpur University student's death AJR

    'Demand for multi-state probe': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari raises alarm on Jadavpur University student's death

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN- 483 Aug 17 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN- 483 Aug 17 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Himachal Pradesh rains Death toll touches 70 IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 2 days gcw

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Death toll touches 70, IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 2 days

    Ghulam Nabi Azad: Hinduism predates Islam, Muslims in India a result of conversion (WATCH)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad: Hinduism predates Islam, Muslims in India a result of conversion (WATCH)

    AAP to skip INDIA meet if Congress decides to go alone in Delhi

    AAP to skip INDIA meet if Congress decides to go alone in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Guns and Gulaabs screening: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Huma Qureshi and others ramp up style game ATG

    Guns and Gulaabs screening: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Huma Qureshi and others ramp up style game

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan match now on sale, secure your spot osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan blockbuster now on sale; details of how to grab your spot

    Realme 11 5G Realme 11X 5G to launch in India on August 23 Check expected specs camera details more gcw

    Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G to launch in India on August 23; Check expected specs, camera details & more

    Demand for multi-state probe: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari raises alarm on Jadavpur University student's death AJR

    'Demand for multi-state probe': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari raises alarm on Jadavpur University student's death

    Alia Bhatt faces anger as netizens accuse her of 'lying' after old video of 'lipstick' goes VIRAL vma

    Alia Bhatt faces anger as netizens accuse her of 'lying' after old video of 'lipstick' goes VIRAL

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon