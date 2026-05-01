Noida International Airport will launch commercial flight operations from June 15. IndiGo will operate the first flight. The launch follows the receipt of security approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security for the new gateway.

Noida International Airport (NIA) announced on Friday that commercial flight operations at the airport will commence from June 15, opening a new gateway for passengers, airlines, and cargo operators in the National Capital Region and North India, according to a release.

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Inaugural Airlines and Regulatory Clearance

The start of services follows the inauguration of the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the receipt of approval for the Aerodrome Security Program (ASP) from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, which confirms that the airport's security framework, systems and operating procedures are in place in line with regulatory requirements, ahead of the launch of commercial services. IndiGo will operate the first flight from Noida International Airport, marking the start of scheduled passenger services, followed shortly by Akasa Air and Air India Express, the statement by NIA said.

Further details on schedules, destinations, and passenger services will be shared in due course, it said.

Boosting Connectivity and Economic Growth

Developed to meet the growing demand for air travel, Noida International Airport combines modern terminal infrastructure, efficient operations and strong multimodal connectivity. The airport is designed to offer a smooth passenger journey while supporting airlines with reliable and cost-efficient operations, the release noted.

The commencement of commercial operations also represents an important step in strengthening regional connectivity, supporting economic development, and creating new opportunities for tourism, trade, and investment across the wider region.

Noida International Airport connects the greater Delhi area and Western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in India and the world. This world-class airport combines Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality to offer rich experiences and comprehensive commercial attractions and services to its passengers.

Project Development and Future Outlook

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) was established for the development, construction and operation of the greenfield project - the Noida International Airport. The company, a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is responsible for the implementation of the public-private partnership project in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India.

As per the release, the concession period for Noida International Airport commenced on October 1, 2021, and will run for 40 years. The airport features one runway and one passenger terminal with a capacity to serve 12 million passengers annually. The airport's master plan provides for further development over the duration of the concession to serve over 70 million passengers annually. (ANI)