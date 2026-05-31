Three individuals, including the father of the main accused, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a teen in Ghaziabad. The killing was reportedly triggered by a dispute over riding a motorcycle. The main accused was later killed.

The Khoda police station team has arrested three individuals, including the father of the main accused, in connection with the murder of Suryapratap alias Surya Chauhan, officials said on Sunday. The arrested individuals have been identified as Nawab (father of the main accused, Asad), Farhan, and Atif. They were apprehended by the police team from near the Chaudhary Charan Singh Gate.

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Dispute over bike led to murder

According to the police, the incident was triggered by a dispute over riding a motorcycle. "During interrogation, the accused Farhan revealed that on May 28, at around 3:00 PM, the main accused Asad had a heated argument with Suryapratap over riding a bike. Asad later informed his father, Nawab, and his friends about the altercation. Following this, they hatched a plan to teach Suryapratap a lesson," a senior police officer said.

The police further stated that at around 3:30 PM on the same day, the accused cornered Suryapratap in Gali Number 4 of Navneet Vihar. "Farhan provided Asad with a knife, while Asad's father, Nawab, instigated him to 'end the story.' Asad then stabbed Suryapratap in the stomach. As the victim collapsed to the ground, covered in blood, the accused assumed he was dead and fled the spot," the officer added.

The police have registered a case, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Main accused killed in encounter

Earlier in the day, the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate said that Asad, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was killed in an encounter conducted by teams from Khoda and Indirapuram police stations in the Khoda police station area.

A teen died after being stabbed by a youth in the Ghaziabad area under the Khoda police station limits, officials said.

Indirapuram ACP Abhishek Srivastava said on Friday, "On May 28th, at around 3.30 pm, information was received in the Khoda PS that a youth had been stabbed by another boy. Upon receiving this information, police immediately arrived at the scene and admitted the child to a nearby hospital for treatment. The child died during treatment. A written complaint has been received from the family, and the accused has been charged under relevant sections. Teams have been formed to search for the accused boy."

'Lured before being attacked,' alleges victim's mother

Meanwhile, the victim's mother alleged that her son was lured before being attacked. "On Eid, a boy named Arshad tricked my child into calling him. He was asked if he had ever seen a goat being slaughtered, to which he replied no. Then my child was stabbed... I want justice...," the deceased mother told ANI on Friday.