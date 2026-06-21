A fire, caused by a short circuit, broke out in an electrical goods company in Noida's Sector 9. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Officials confirmed that the blaze was extinguished and there were no casualties or loss of life.

A fire that broke out in a private company in Sector 9 of Noida on Sunday was brought under control without any casualties, officials said.

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According to fire department officials, the blaze occurred in Block B-29 and was caused by a short circuit on the upper floors of the building housing an electrical goods company.

Fire Officials Detail Operation

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said the department received information about the fire at around 5:15 pm and immediately launched a firefighting operation.

"This is Block B-29, Sector 9. We received information at 5:15 PM that a fire had broken out on the upper floors. The fire was caused by a short circuit. Taking immediate action, we initially dispatched three fire tenders," Choubey told ANI.

He said that upon reaching the pot, firefighters found smoke and fire on the upper floors of "Shiva Electricals".

"Upon arrival, we found that the fire was on the upper floors of 'Shiva Electricals.' While the fire itself wasn't massive, cardboard cartons were smouldering. We managed to bring the fire under control early on, but due to the heavy smoke, our personnel had to enter the premises using Breathing Apparatus (BA) sets," he said.

The officer added that the fire was completely extinguished after intensive efforts by the fire brigade personnel.

"The fire was completely extinguished. There were no injuries or loss of life," Choubey said.

Visuals from the area showed thick smoke billowing from the building as firefighters carried out operations to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

The incident comes a day after a major fire broke out at an electronics godown in Delhi's Shahdara area. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, six fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, which was brought under control in about an hour.

(ANI)