A police constable from Noida was shot dead and several others injured after a mob attacked a police team which had gone to arrest a wanted criminal in Ghaziabad’s Nahal village on Sunday night.

The incident occurred when a team from Phase-3 police station in Noida reached Nahal, under Masuri police station limits, to nab an accused named Qadir.

As the officers tried to carry out the arrest, they were ambushed by locals. The mob began pelting heavy stones at the team and opened fire.

During the chaos, constable Saurabh Singh sustained a bullet injury to the head. He was taken to Yashoda Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Two to three other policemen were also injured in the attack and are currently undergoing treatment.

Qadir, the target of the police operation, managed to flee amid the violent confrontation.

Confirming the incident, DCP Rural Surendra Nath Tiwari said: “On May 25, information was received at Thana Masuri that a constable named Saurabh of Gautam Buddha Nagar was shot near village Nahal. He was taken to the hospital by his team, where he was declared dead by the doctors. The incident occurred when a team came to arrest an accused in a case named Qadir, who was a resident of Nahal. A case has been registered under the appropriate sections.Other legal action is being taken.”