HPPTCL has donated Rs 95 lakh to the Sukh Ashray Kosh in Himachal Pradesh as part of its CSR initiative. The cheque was presented to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who said the contribution will aid the welfare of the scheme's beneficiaries.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant on Tuesday presented a cheque of Rs 95 lakh to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on behalf of Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (HPPTCL) towards Sukh Ashray Kosh under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

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The Chief Minister thanked this noble gesture and said that such contributions go a long way in ensuring welfare, care and support to the children and beneficiaries under Sukh Ashray Yojna.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Power Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, Managing Director HPPTCL Abid Sadiq Hussain and Deputy General Manager (F&A) HPPTCL Anil Kumar Sharma were also present on the occasion.