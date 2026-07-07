Due to widespread and continuous rainfall, holidays have been declared for schools and anganwadis in Karnataka's Belagavi and Shivamogga districts as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amid waterlogging and harsh weather.

Holiday Declared in Belagavi District

In view of widespread rainfall across the district, District Collector Mohammad Roshan has declared a holiday on Wednesday, July 8, for all Anganwadi centres, primary schools and high schools in Nippani and Khanapur taluks, as well as in Belagavi city and rural areas. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amid continuous rains and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

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Since from last 34 days, rain continues in the region, including Khanna pura and other Taluk in Belagavi District, which is causing tension to the low areas. That is the reason the district administration has taken the decision to remain school shut including Anganwadi for the safety of kids and students.

Schools Shut in Shivamogga District

Authorities also declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks of Shivamogga district as a precautionary measure for the safety of children. Due to incessant rain across Hosanagar taluk, Tahsildar Bharat Raj has ordered a holiday for all Anganwadi centres, schools, and PU colleges. Educational institutions have been instructed to compensate for the last working days on upcoming holidays.

As a precautionary measure, a holiday has also been declared today for all Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools in Sagar taluk of the Malnad region. On the instructions of the Tahsildar, the Block Education Officer of Sagar issued the holiday order. Officials said the decision was taken keeping in mind student welfare, given the cold winds and heavy rain in and around Sagar taluk. They have also been directed to make up for the holiday in the coming days.

House Collapses in Sagar

Meanwhile, in SN Nagar, Sagar, the roof of autorickshaw driver Manjunath's house collapsed due to heavy rain. Fortunately, members of the family escaped unhurt. The family spent the night in fear amid rain and the risk of a short circuit.

The affected family has appealed to the government for assistance. They said they have applied for land documents under the 1986 DC order and, if the records are provided, the house can be repaired under the Awas Yojana. Alleging negligence by the City Municipal Council and the administration, the family has urged immediate intervention and a permanent solution.

Heavy Rain Lashes Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is also currently witnessing a strong spell of rain lashing several parts of the state amid the 'Orange Alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. Further, the state government has declared work from home for all offices, and disaster relief forces have been deployed for rescue operations. The CM also appealed to people to be cautious as the IMD has issued a cloudburst alert for July 7 between Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. (ANI)