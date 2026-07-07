A high-level meeting chaired by PK Mishra reviewed kharif season progress and El Nino impact. IMD reported a -12% rainfall deficit. Ministries presented preparedness measures for agriculture, water, fodder, health, and essential commodities.

High-Level Meeting Reviews Kharif Preparedness Amid El Nino Concerns

In the context of the progress of the kharif season and possible impact due to El Nino on other sectors of the economy, a high-level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister at Seva Theerth on 7th July 2026 to review and take stock of the preparedness measures undertaken in this regard.

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According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office, secretaries and senior officials of more than fifteen Ministries including Agriculture, Power, Co-operation, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Health and Family Welfare, Economic Affairs, Animal Husbandry, Rural Development, Earth Sciences, Agricultural Research and Education, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Information & Broadcasting, Consumer Affairs, Financial Services, Fertilizers and Central Water Commission were present.

IMD Forecasts Weak El Nino, Monsoon Deficit Narrows

At the outset, officials of the IMD presented the overall rainfall situation in June and upto July 7. Director General of Meteorology updated on the status of monsoon coverage in the country and the possible impact of El Nino. There was delay in onset of monsoon by about 10 days in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. However, with rainfall till July 7 the all India deficit is down to -12%. The first week of July has shown above normal monsoon. Weak to moderate El Nino is expected in July and August. The situation is being continuously monitored since July receives more than 30% of the monsoon season's rainfall. It was also mentioned an El Nino year may not necessarily lead to deficient rainfall below normal during that year.

Agricultural Preparedness and Contingency Plans

Secretary, Agriculture made a detailed presentation on the preparedness for possible impact of El Nino during the kharif season. Weekly meetings of Crop Weather Watch group along with States are being convened to monitor rainfall, reservoir storage, crop sowing, input availability, market trends, emerging pest and disease situations, to enable timely decision making and contingency response. District Agriculture Contingency Plans have been updated for 262 vulnerable districts. Standard Operating Procedures for "Managing El Nino Risks in Indian Agriculture" has been issued by Indian Council for Agricultural Research for Krishi Vigyan Kendras in the districts. It was also highlighted that production of foodgrains has been maintained over the years despite deficient rainfall due to the climate resilient varieties and technologies. Campaigns for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna and Kisan Credit Card coverage in vulnerable states have been initiated, and Departments of Agriculture, Financial Services and Cooperation were suggested to ensure maximum coverage in a time bound manner.

Ministries Report on Sectoral Readiness

Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying was asked to assess the availability of dry fodder, green fodder and cattle feed, at both macro and micro level.

Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation informed of their monitoring of the situation in the districts and the stable situation as on date. It was directed that the Department ensures micro level planning and monitoring in the vulnerable districts.

Department of Water Resources shared the position of ground water and reservoir status in the country. Though the situation was stable at present, a constant watch is to be maintained through the season.

Department of Health and Family Welfare has put in place advisories for heat waves and monitoring of both heat waves, high humidity and dengue outbreaks. Effective communication of alerts and advisories are to be ensured till the field level.

Department of Consumer Affairs shared status of retail prices and adequacy of buffer of rice, wheat and pulses. Department of Fertilizer reported sufficient availability and likely opening balance for Rabi. Both the Departments were suggested to monitor constantly both macro and micro availability of essential commodities and fertilizers.

Department of Rural Development briefed on works started since 1st July under Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission and 1 crore person days have been generated so far. Department of Agricultural Research and Education shared the spread of climate resilient seed varieties. Department of Power shared the status of generation and availability.

Principal Secretary Issues Directives for Close Monitoring

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister directed that the overall situation should be continuously monitored and the impact of the monsoon/delayed monsoon on vulnerable districts must be assessed in co-ordination with States so that remedial action can be taken up, when necessary. It was also instructed that steps must be taken to ensure adequate fodder availability along with fodder development plans and regular monitoring with the States must be undertaken. Ensuring adequate availability of drinking water in vulnerable districts must be a top priority. The reservoir levels in vulnerable districts was under regular watch and appropriate directions were given to ensure that there is optimal reservoir water utilisation and promoting judicious use of available water must be undertaken. It was emphasized that Ministries must work together in close co-ordination and along with the States to ensure that issues are addressed effectively. (ANI)