Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'No word from Rahul Gandhi': Congress under fire after youth leader stabs girlfriend 7 times in MP (WATCH)

    A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the victim lying in a pool of blood while the 23-year-old Verma accuse her of infidelity. "She cheated me. These girls simply want money. How many boyfriends do you have? Ayan, Ryan, Azad, Harshit," he is heard saying in the footage.

    No word from Rahul Gandhi': Congress under fire after youth leader stabs girlfriend 7 times in MP (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 3:50 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

    In a shocking incident in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, a Youth Congress leader, Kuldeep Verma, allegedly stabbed his 19-year-old girlfriend seven times with a knife. The attack took place near Gandhi Vatika in the Neemuch Cantt police station area. Verma, who also works as a teacher at a private school, accused her of cheating on him before fleeing the scene, leaving her severely wounded.

    A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the victim lying in a pool of blood while the 23-year-old Verma accuse her of infidelity. "She cheated me. These girls simply want money. How many boyfriends do you have? Ayan, Ryan, Azad, Harshit," he is heard saying in the footage.

    'Makes no sense': Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over 'desh ka halwa' remark

    Police officials arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted and rushed the injured woman to the district hospital. Her relatives later shifted her to a private hospital, where her condition is reported to be stable. Verma, a resident of Kesarpura, was previously the college president of NSUI in Gyanodaya Mahavidyalaya and was recently included in the district executive of the Youth Congress.

    Death toll climbs to 33 as heavy rains devastate Uttarakhand, Himachal; Army joins rescue efforts (WATCH)

    Eyewitnesses reported that the couple was arguing outside a park when Verma suddenly took out a knife and began stabbing the woman. The victim's screams attracted onlookers, but instead of intervening, they recorded videos and took pictures.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka rains Phalguni river in Dakshina Kannada flooded after 30 years Kodagu on high alert vkp

    Karnataka rains: Phalguni river in Dakshina Kannada flooded after 30 years; Kodagu on high alert

    Delhi shelter home tragedy: 13 children dead in 20 days, BJP alleges negligence AJR

    Delhi shelter home tragedy: 13 children dead in 20 days, BJP alleges negligence

    Kerala: Forest officials rescue three including 2 children trapped near Soochipara waterfalls in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Forest officials rescue three including 2 children trapped near Soochipara Waterfalls in Wayanad

    Makes no sense': Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over 'desh ka halwa' remark AJR

    'Makes no sense': Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over 'desh ka halwa' remark

    Bihar HORROR! Class 8 student strangled with rope, private part cut off gcw

    Bihar HORROR! Class 8 student strangled with rope, private part cut off

    Recent Stories

    Pistol coach, who guided Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot to Olympic medals, faces eviction from 75-year-old home snt

    Pistol coach, who guided Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot to Olympic medals, faces eviction from 75-year-old home

    Bengaluru residents rejoice as BBMP extends OTS payment for property tax by one month read on vkp

    Bengaluru residents rejoice as BBMP extends OTS property tax payment deadline; read on

    Tata Curvv to debut on August 7: From interiors to powertrain; a look at everything you can expect gcw

    Tata Curvv to debut on August 7: From interiors to powertrain; a look at everything you can expect

    Karnataka rains Phalguni river in Dakshina Kannada flooded after 30 years Kodagu on high alert vkp

    Karnataka rains: Phalguni river in Dakshina Kannada flooded after 30 years; Kodagu on high alert

    Delhi shelter home tragedy: 13 children dead in 20 days, BJP alleges negligence AJR

    Delhi shelter home tragedy: 13 children dead in 20 days, BJP alleges negligence

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon