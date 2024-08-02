Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Makes no sense': Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over 'desh ka halwa' remark

    Ranaut echoed sentiments expressed by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, suggesting that the Congress party's approach is aimed at dividing the nation for its benefit, a practice she claims has persisted since the time of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

    Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Friday (August 2) took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, criticizing his recent comments about the Union Budget 2024 and what he termed the "desh ka halwa" ceremony. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Ranaut expressed her disapproval of Gandhi's remarks, asserting that his statements lacked coherence and were detrimental to the country.

    "What should I say about Rahul Gandhi? He makes no sense; I don't understand his statements. The most condemnable aspect is his choice of words regarding the country," Ranaut remarked.

    "Rahul Gandhi's grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was involved in preparing various budgets, and I condemn his 'halwa' remark concerning the country," she further added.

    Ranaut echoed sentiments expressed by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, suggesting that the Congress party's approach is aimed at dividing the nation for its benefit, a practice she claims has persisted since the time of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

    Gandhi's controversial comment, made on July 29, criticized the Union Budget's "halwa ceremony," which is a traditional event that precedes the printing of the budget. Gandhi highlighted a lack of representation among Dalits, Adivasis, and backward classes in the photo of the ceremony, stating that of the 20 officers involved, only one was from a minority community and one from an Other Backward Class (OBC).

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to Gandhi's remarks during the Lok Sabha Budget debate, expressing her dismay. Sitharaman said, "It pains me. If only we understood the significance of the Halwa ceremony, which is a tradition of serving something sweet before starting any important work. It has become a photo event now, but why did Gandhi not question the previous finance minister about the representation of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) during his tenure in 2013-14?"

    In his speech, Gandhi also used the metaphor of a 'chakravyuh' to describe what he sees as an oppressive atmosphere created by a group of six that the INDIA bloc aims to dismantle. He promised that if the INDI Alliance comes to power, it would ensure legal guarantees for Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and a caste census.

