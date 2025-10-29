Amit Shah takes a jibe at Lalu Yadav and Sonia Gandhi, saying no seats are vacant for their sons Tejashwi and Rahul. He confirmed NDA would fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar, while Tejashwi Yadav called Nitish a 'puppet' of the BJP.

Hitting out at the opposition's Mahagathbandhan alliance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, asserting that no seats are vacant for their sons either in Bihar or Delhi.

Shah took a shot at the INDIA bloc and said that the RJD Supremo wanted to see his son Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister, and Sonia Gandhi wanted Rahul Gandhi to be the Prime Minister.

In an interview with News18, Shah said, "Lalu Yadav wants to see his son Tejashwi as CM, and Sonia Gandhi wants Rahul Gandhi to be the PM. Want to tell both of them - no seats are vacant for their sons in either Bihar or Delhi."

'NDA Will Fight Bihar Polls Under Nitish Kumar's Leadership'

On being asked about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Minister's face for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, Shah praised Nitish Kumar's leadership and said that there is no confusion at all that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would fight under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

"We are fighting the Bihar Elections under Nitish ji's leadership, no confusion about that at all," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav Hits Back, Calls CM Nitish a 'Puppet'

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the BJP will not make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister after the Assembly elections.

As Mahagathbandhan released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran,' Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at the NDA for not declaring its Chief Ministerial face, calling CM Nitish Kumar a "puppet" in the alliance.

Addressing the press conference in Patna, he said, "Nitish Kumar is like a puppet in NDA. The BJP is just using the face of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already confirmed that Nitish Kumar will not become the CM of Bihar. He said that the MLAs will decide the CM for Bihar. BJP will not make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister after the elections."

"The INDIA alliance has declared me as the CM face, but the NDA has not done even a single press conference to declare who will be the CM face of the NDA," he added.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)