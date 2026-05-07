West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya slammed the TMC government over the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide, alleging a breakdown of law and order and calling it 'Jungle Raj'. Adhikari termed the killing a 'pre-planned murder'.

BJP Alleges 'Jungle Raj' After Aide's Killing

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Thursday targeted the Trinamool Congress, alleging that there is "no rule of law left in West Bengal" following the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath in Madhyamgram. He said the incident could be a case of political vendetta and claimed that the manner of the crime pointed to a serious law and order breakdown. Chandra was allegedly shot at on Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

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Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said, "Was this carried out to send a political message or is there some other motive behind it, or is it an act of political vendetta? The investigation is currently underway, and the truth will eventually come to light. This is no ordinary murder... They brought in a vehicle with its chassis numbers completely altered, blocked his path, and subsequently opened fire on him from a motorcycle."

Bhattacharya also accused the Trinamool Congress of turning the state into "Jungle Raj". "The Trinamool Congress have reduced the entire state to this very condition. There is absolutely no rule of law left in West Bengal. The Constitution does not exist in West Bengal; this era of "Jungle Raj" has been brought to an end through the ballot boxes (EVMs); however, this places an even greater responsibility upon our shoulders," he further added.

'Pre-planned Murder': Suvendu Adhikari

Earlier, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari described the incident as a "cold-blooded and pre-planned murder" and appealed to BJP workers to maintain peace while assuring that the culprits would be brought to justice. "This is a pre-planned murder, and this is what DGP said. A recce was done for two to three days, and the murder was fully planned," Adhikari said.

An eyewitness to the incident told ANI that the assailant arrived on a motorcycle and fired shots at point-blank range before fleeing the scene. "The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned," the eyewitness said.

TMC Demands CBI Probe

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress condemned the killing and demanded a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. (ANI)