Muslims across Kerala celebrate Eid al-Adha. At Thiruvananthapuram's Palayam Juma Masjid, scholar VP Suhaib Moulavi called for communal harmony, unity against divisive forces, and respect for all communities.

Muslims across Keralam on Thursday celebrated Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid al-Zuha or Bakrid, Islam's second most significant festival, with special prayers and community gatherings held across the state. Special Eid-ul-Adha prayers were offered at the Palayam Juma Masjid in Thiruvananthapuram, where religious scholar VP Suhaib Moulavi called for communal harmony, social unity, and collective resistance against divisive forces.

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Scholar's Call for Unity and Social Responsibility

'Stand United as One'

Addressing worshippers after the prayers, Moulavi said, "At a time when attempts are being made to divide society, we must stand united as one. Efforts to create divisions in the name of caste and religion should be collectively defeated. No religion teaches hatred towards one another."

Calling for mutual respect among communities, Moulavi urged people to avoid actions or controversies that may hurt religious sentiments. "We must respect the sentiments of all communities. Unnecessary controversies like the one that happened during Vishu celebrations involving non-vegetarian food should not be created. Such acts should not be done even as a joke. One should never insult what others worship," he said.

He also said celebrations involving the public display of slaughtered goat heads should not take place.

Emphasis on Value-Based Education

Highlighting the importance of value-based education, he stressed that, "Students should not gain only technical knowledge; they must also understand values and grow into people with good culture and character," he said.

Concerns Over Narcotics and Youth

Expressing concern over the spread of narcotics, Moulavi said society must protect the youth from drug abuse and welcomed the anti-drug measures being undertaken by the government. "Drug abuse is spreading rapidly in society, and the youth must be protected from the grip of narcotics. The previous government had taken strong measures, and now the Home Department has also launched action against the spread of drugs. May this Operation Toofan become a complete success," he said.

Moulavi also said the younger generation remains socially and politically aware. "Though the new generation engages more online, they are aware of social and political developments. The youth should never be underestimated," he said.

He concluded by praying for peace in conflict-hit regions, including Iran and Palestine.

About Eid al-Adha

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on May 28 this year, is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the 'festival of sacrifice'. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

The date of the festival changes every year as it follows the lunar calendar, which is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This results in Eid moving earlier each year in the Western calendar cycle.

The festival is widely regarded as a time of joy, reflection and compassion, where people strengthen social bonds, forgive past grievances and engage in acts of charity and goodwill.

It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God, symbolising faith and devotion.