7 people drowned and 7 were rescued after a boat carrying 14 people capsized in the Ganga river in Barh, Patna. Authorities have recovered two bodies, and a search operation is underway for the five remaining missing persons.

7 people drowned after a boat carrying passengers from Umanath Ganga Ghat towards Diyara capsized in Barh on Thursday morning, officials said.

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Of the 14 people who fell into the river, seven were rescued safely, while seven others drowned. Authorities have recovered two bodies so far, while search operations are underway to trace the remaining five missing persons.

Officials Monitor Rescue Efforts

Following the incident, Rural Superintendent of Police Kundan Kumar and District Magistrate Thiyagarajan reached Barh to take stock of the situation and are monitoring rescue efforts.

Talking to reporters, Thiyagarajan SM, District Magistrate (DM) and Collector of Patna said, "We recieved information that a boat capsized around 5.30-6 am... Two bodies have been recovered, and five are missing. Search operations are underway..."

Officials said the administration is also reviewing the issue of unregistered boats operating in the area and indicated that action will be taken against violations to prevent such incidents in the future.

Eyewitnesses Recount the Tragedy

According to an eyewitness, the boat was mostly carrying women, who were crossing the river to fetch vegetables when the incident occurred at around 5:00 AM.

The eyewitness said the boat overturned midstream, causing several passengers to drown. "We left at around 5:00 AM. More than 10 to 15 people were going to fetch vegetables. While crossing, the boat overturned right in front of us. Three to four people managed to get to safety, while six to seven people drowned. Only one person has been found so far; the rest are still in the water," the eyewitness told ANI.

The eyewitness further said that several women were among those on board, and some were rescued in an unconscious condition. "There were mostly women. About five to six women were there. Four women have been taken out. Two are unconscious, and two are able to speak. They have gone home," the eyewitness added.

A Mother's Ordeal

Recalling the incident, the eyewitness said one of her daughters managed to save her life during the accident, while another daughter remains missing. "As we started sinking, my daughter held onto me. She knew how to swim, so she pulled me along, and then someone else rescued her. Her life was saved, but my other daughter is still missing; we haven't found her yet," she said.

The victims are reportedly residents of the Malahi Tola area and regularly crossed the river for vegetable trade. Rescue teams continue operations in the Ganga as search efforts for the missing persons remain ongoing.

(ANI)