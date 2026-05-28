Kerala CM V D Satheesan visited IUML State President Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal on Bakrid, his first visit to Malabar after taking oath. He stressed communal harmony, calling it a collective vision for the state's future.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan visited the residence of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State President Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal on the occasion of Bakrid on Thursday, accompanied by MLA V S Joy and IUML National General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty.

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CM Calls for Communal Harmony

CM Satheesan said it was his first visit to the Malabar region after taking oath as Chief Minister and said he was happy that it coincided with Eid celebrations at Panakkad Tharavad. "This is my first visit to Malabar after taking the oath and assuming office. I am especially happy that my first visit was to the Panakkad Tharavad on such an important day like Eid. I had the opportunity to meet Thangal, his family members, leaders including Kunhalikutty Sahib, colleagues and everyone here," he said.

The Chief Minister said the gathering reflected the spirit of togetherness and communal harmony that Kerala should continue to uphold. "We all had breakfast together this morning. My wish is that the coming days in Kerala should be one where people from all sections of society can celebrate every religious occasion together, beyond caste and religious differences, and where families can sit together and celebrate in harmony," Satheesan said.

Calling it a collective vision for the state, he added, "That is our dream, and our collective goal is to make it a reality in Kerala."

Satheesan also expressed happiness at being part of the Bakrid celebrations at Panakkad Tharavad and extended greetings on the occasion. "I am extremely happy to have come to this family, to Panakkad Tharavad, and to have become part of the Eid celebrations here today. I extend Eid greetings to everyone," he said.

CM Satheesan did not respond to a question on slogans raised against the Union government over the ED raid at former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence and the arrest of a CPI(M) national leader in Delhi.

'Religion Should Not Be Used for Politics': Kunhalikutty

Meanwhile, IUML National General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty said religious belief is a matter of individual freedom and stressed the need to respect the beliefs and freedoms of others. "Religious belief is the freedom of every individual. At the same time, one should be able to respect the freedoms of others as well. That is the way of Islam," Kunhalikutty said.

He also said religion should not be used as a political tool. "Religion should not be used for politics. Kerala's verdict this time was also against such practices," he said. (ANI)