The IAEA has dismissed rumors of a radiation leak in Pakistan following India’s Operation Sindoor, reinforcing India’s stance and reigniting calls for greater international oversight of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has put to rest speculations about a nuclear leak in Pakistan, stating on Thursday, “Based on information available to the IAEA, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan.” This statement, issued in response to queries from ANI, comes as a major reassurance amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following India’s Operation Sindoor—a precision airstrike campaign launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives.

The IAEA’s clarification is significant because it supports India’s assertion that its airstrikes did not target Pakistan’s nuclear facilities, including the Kirana Hills near Sargodha—believed to house sensitive nuclear infrastructure. False reports of a radiation leak and rumors of US and Egyptian aircraft monitoring the region had stoked global fears. But the IAEA’s clear and authoritative response debunks these claims and affirms its role as the world’s trusted nuclear watchdog. Yet, this assurance must be seen not as an endpoint, but as a call for stronger oversight of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal.

Why India Raised the Alarm

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has posed a bold question: Can nuclear weapons be considered safe in the hands of a country that sponsors terrorism and makes reckless threats? His call for the IAEA to supervise Pakistan’s nuclear assets reflects a longstanding concern. If a state cannot prevent terrorism within its borders, how can it be trusted with weapons of mass destruction?

The worry is real. Pakistan’s military and political establishment has, over the years, issued provocative nuclear warnings and maintained a lack of transparency around its nuclear programme. In contrast, India has voluntarily placed its civilian nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards and has a clean track record of nuclear responsibility.

What is the IAEA?

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), based in Vienna, Austria, works to promote the safe and peaceful use of nuclear energy while preventing its misuse for making weapons. It inspects nuclear facilities in countries across the world, ensuring that nuclear materials are not diverted for military purposes. Its role is crucial in reducing nuclear risks and promoting global security.

The Case for Greater IAEA Involvement in Pakistan

The IAEA has the authority and expertise to ensure that nuclear facilities are secure, transparent, and well-managed. In Pakistan’s case, the agency can help by:

Enforcing regular inspections at nuclear sites

Installing monitoring and surveillance systems

Tracking nuclear material movements

Ensuring robust safety and security protocols

Unlike India, Pakistan’s nuclear programme remains largely outside international scrutiny. The IAEA could negotiate a special safeguards agreement with Pakistan that includes both civilian and military-related nuclear storage sites. Such a framework would help prevent theft, sabotage, or accidental misuse—especially concerning given Pakistan’s internal security challenges.

IAEA as a Bridge Between Rivals

The IAEA can also act as a facilitator of nuclear risk reduction dialogue between India and Pakistan. Given the tensions following Operation Sindoor, there is a need for structured communication—such as a direct hotline between nuclear commands or shared safety protocols. This aligns with the 1988 bilateral agreement prohibiting attacks on each other’s nuclear facilities, reinforcing accountability on both sides.

Overcoming Resistance from Pakistan

Convincing Pakistan to agree to IAEA oversight will be tough. Its leadership views nuclear weapons as both a deterrent against India and a symbol of sovereignty. International pressure may be needed. Here, global powers like the United States, China, and Russia can play a vital role by encouraging cooperation in exchange for economic or technical support—such as nuclear medicine or agriculture assistance, areas where the IAEA already works with Pakistan.

This constructive engagement could ease concerns about sovereignty while ensuring that nuclear weapons remain secure.

Cutting Through the Hype

Some exaggerated claims—including those from US President Donald Trump, who suggested a nuclear war was narrowly avoided—need to be clarified. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has made it clear that Operation Sindoor was a conventional military response. India struck only terrorist infrastructure—not nuclear sites. The IAEA’s statement reinforces this responsible approach and highlights India’s maturity in handling sensitive military operations.

A Global Call to Action

The IAEA’s recent assurance offers temporary relief—but the deeper issue remains: how do we ensure Pakistan’s nuclear weapons don’t become a global threat? The answer lies in stronger international oversight, greater transparency, and diplomatic engagement—led by the IAEA.

This is not about disarming Pakistan or targeting its sovereignty. It is about protecting the world from a possible nuclear disaster caused by mismanagement, instability, or terrorism. Rajnath Singh’s concerns must be taken seriously. The world must act now—before an avoidable tragedy turns into irreversible damage.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science writer and Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. Contact: girishlinganna@gmail.com)