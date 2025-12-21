Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP for reviving a rejected 100m Aravalli definition, accusing them of favouring the mining mafia. He contrasted his govt's anti-mining actions, including higher fines and FIRs, to protect the ecological range.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led state and central governments over the Aravalli hills issue on Sunday, questioning why the Rajasthan government in 2024 supported a "100-metre" definition that the Supreme Court had rejected as far back as 2010.

Addressing a press briefing in Jaipur, Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to "jeopardise the future of Rajasthan" by diluting protections for the Aravalli range, which he described as the state's ecological lifeline. He alleged that the move was intended to benefit the mining mafia and was contrary to judicial orders and established government records.

Dispute Over Rejected '100-Metre' Definition

Gehlot said an expert committee in 2003 had recommended the 100-metre definition from a livelihood perspective, which the state government later placed before the Supreme Court in an affidavit on February 16, 2010. However, the apex court rejected the proposal on February 19, 2010.

He asserted that the Congress government fully respected the court's order and subsequently commissioned scientific mapping of the Aravallis through the Forest Survey of India.

Contrasting Records on Illegal Mining

Highlighting steps taken during his tenure, Gehlot said the Congress government introduced satellite-based remote sensing to curb illegal mining, allocated Rs 7 crore for surveys across 15 districts, and strengthened accountability by assigning responsibility to district collectors and superintendents of police. He claimed these measures significantly curbed illegal mining activities.

Action and Revenue Comparison

The former chief minister also cited comparative figures to underline what he called Congress's "zero tolerance" policy. According to him, the Congress government between 2019 and 2024 collected Rs 464 crores in fines from illegal mining, more than double the Rs 200 crore collected during the BJP's 2013-18 tenure. He said 4,206 FIRs were registered against illegal miners in five years under Congress rule, including 930 in 2019-20 alone, compared to just 508 FIRs registered in the BJP government's first year (2024-25).

Ecological Warning and Appeal for Protection

Gehlot warned that weakening the Aravallis could accelerate desertification in Rajasthan. Calling upon Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav to protect the range, he invoked the legacy of the Khejrali sacrifice and urged collective action to safeguard the Aravallis for future generations.