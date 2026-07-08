Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has dismissed rumours about relocating Sadar Bazar, assuring traders that the government has no plans to move the iconic wholesale market.

The Delhi government has said that Sadar Bazar would not be relocated, ending rumours that generated uneasiness among vendors. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited traders’ organization leaders and informed them that there is no plan to move Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk from their existing sites.

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The misunderstanding followed when the Chief Minister had earlier indicated that the ancient and overcrowded marketplaces in Delhi may be developed into contemporary commercial hubs elsewhere to boost commerce and reduce congestion. The comments sparked fears among thousands of dealers that the historic markets may be moved.

The Chief Minister told the traders at a meeting that the objective of the government was redevelopment and not displacement. She said the administration’s objective is to enhance municipal infrastructure, traffic management and public amenities in these marketplaces without compromising their historical and commercial value.

The administration has agreed to organise a committee of 11 members of government officials and traders’ representatives to resolve the age-old concerns. The group will chalk out a strategy to upgrade drainage systems, sewage lines, roadways, sanitary facilities and overhead electrical wiring in crowded market areas.

The Delhi government also aims to build a city-wide merchants' body, which would provide a venue to discuss issues impacting the business community across the capital. The project is aimed at establishing frequent discussion between merchants and government, and addressing infrastructure-related difficulties in a more effective manner, officials added.

The guarantee has come as a comfort for thousands of shops and wholesalers in Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk. The government underlined its commitment to modernise the ancient marketplaces of Delhi without hurting their legacy, livelihood or economic ecology.