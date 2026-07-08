The Health Ministry has designated Navi Mumbai Airport as a new port for drug imports into India after amending the Drugs Rules, 1945. This move aims to strengthen the pharmaceutical supply chain and facilitate smoother trade.

In a step towards strengthening the pharmaceutical supply chain and facilitating ease of trade, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has enabled the import of drugs through the recently inaugurated Navi Mumbai Airport in Maharashtra.

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The amendment to Rule 43A of the Drugs Rules, 1945 now includes Navi Mumbai in the list of airports through which drugs may be imported into the country. The notification has been issued after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, an official release said. With this amendment, Navi Mumbai Airport joins the list of designated airports permitted for the import of drugs under the Drugs Rules, 1945. The Total number of ports of entry(road/rail/ship/air) becomes 42 with the latest addition.

Strengthening Pharma Logistics and Ease of Business

"The amendment is expected to facilitate smoother movement of pharmaceutical consignments, strengthen logistics infrastructure, and provide greater flexibility to importers by adding a new alternative for import of medicines into India," the release said.

It said the initiative is in line with the Government's continued efforts to strengthen the regulatory framework, improve trade facilitation, and promote Ease of Doing Business while ensuring effective regulatory oversight of imported drugs. (ANI)