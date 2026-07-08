The Delhi government is set to launch the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana on Raksha Bandhan, under which eligible women from economically weaker sections will receive ₹2,500 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The Delhi government is all set to start Mahila Samriddhi Yojana on the eve of Raksha Bandhan in a major welfare drive, which would provide ₹2,500 per month to eligible women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The initiative is anticipated to be officially introduced on the occasion of the festival on August 28.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The monthly cash aid is for the ladies from the economically poorer families. The project has been granted ₹5,110 crore in the 2026-27 Budget by the Delhi government, and authorities think as many as 20 to 22 lakh women might benefit from the effort.

Who Is Eligible?

According to the proposed eligibility criteria, applicants must:

Be a permanent resident of Delhi

Be between 21 and 60 years of age

Have an annual family income between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹3 lakh

Women holding ration cards are expected to receive priority during enrolment.

Who Will Not Be Eligible?

The scheme will exclude:

Government employees

Income tax payers

Government pension beneficiaries

Women who own four-wheelers.

Online Registration Process

Registration will be conducted entirely online. Applicants will need to provide:

Aadhaar number

Aadhaar-linked bank account details

Mobile number

Proof of residence

Date of birth

Marital status

Self-declaration form

The government has completed construction on the site and it is scheduled to start receiving applications soon after the formal launch.

"The government wants to ensure a smooth rollout so that every eligible woman can access the benefits without procedural hurdles," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said. The plan is meant to provide financial stability and enhance women’s economic empowerment in Delhi.