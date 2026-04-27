Telangana CM Revanth Reddy warned that his government will spare no one, including politicians and celebrities, in drug cases. He linked drug abuse to crimes against women and launched 'Spandana' teams for their safety and support.

'No One Will Be Spared in Drug Cases'

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy warned of stringent action against drug abuse, asserting that his government will not spare influential persons, politicians and celebrities if they get caught in drug cases. Inaugurating the Spandana Teams at the Integrated Command and Control Centre here today, the CM said that the big worrying factor is that drug addicts are committing atrocities against women and girls.

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"I do not care how prominent the family is. Whether they belong to a politician or a high-ranking official, the government will not spare them. Recently, the police teams arrested elected representatives in connection with drug-related cases. Punishing the criminals who were caught in drug cases, regardless of their stature, even if they are celebrities, will send a strong message to the people," CM Reddy said.

Highlighting the measures taken to curb drug trafficking, CM Revanth Reddy said that the government has introduced the 'Eagle Force' and is taking strict action against the drug menace. "There is also a pressing need right now to address the issue of drugs and marijuana, and increase the number of drug rehabilitation centres," he said.

The CM stressed that if we fail to discharge our responsibilities, society will face consequences. The Chief Minister appealed to the Peace committees to focus on the drug menace along with campaigning on communal harmony. The CM also emphasised that students should submit a self - declaration pledging not to use drugs at the time of admission to the schools.

Focus on Women's Safety and Empowerment

Stating that the protection of women and girl child is being given utmost priority in his government, CM Revanth Reddy said that they have transformed the Telangana state as a role model in the protection of women in the country. Their government firmly believes that the protection of women and the safety of children is imperative for state growth.

'Spandana' Teams Launched for Women's Safety

'SHE Teams' were already established for the safety of women. With the aim of standing in solidarity with women, the government has launched "Stand With Her." Taking a step further, the police wing established dedicated teams, "Spandana," ensuring their availability around the clock for the safety of women. The Spandana will also provide immediate psychological support and a sense of security to women in distress. " Our government instils confidence in women, and the administration will stand firmly by their side".

Further, the Chief Minister said that the social responsibility and priority is that we must strive to ensure no problem arises for women. The CM asserted that it is a collective social responsibility to stand by women during their times of distress and to provide them with courage and support. "In developed nations, the governments consider it their primary responsibility to ensure the safety and protection of women and children. As a result, the countries are witnessing accelerated development."

The CM noted that India granted voting rights to women immediately after the country attained independence. "In contrast, it took 150 years for women in the United States to secure the right to vote. First Prime Minister Nehru accorded equal rights to women alongside men in the nation's development journey."

Observing that the Congress party had passed a bill for women's reservation in legislative bodies in 2013, the CM said that women were facing discrimination in certain spheres even today.

Welfare Schemes for Women

CM Revanth Reddy listed all the welfare and economic empowerment schemes for women in the People' government. The government was allocating Indiramma houses in the names of women beneficiaries, providing bank loans worth ₹60,000 crores to 67 lakh women belonging to Self-Help Groups. We distributed "Indiramma Sarees" to one crore women. The government has spent Rs 10,000 crores to facilitate free bus travel for women over a period of 28 months. (ANI)