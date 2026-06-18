BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi hit out at Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge for his comments on RSS registration, warning that 'no one who tried to touch the RSS has been spared.' He also questioned Kharge's capabilities and motives.

'No one who tried to touch RSS has been spared': BJP MP

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Jigajinagi on Thursday criticised Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge over his reported statement on registration of the RSS, saying "no one who tried to touch the RSS has been spared."

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Responding to Kharge's remarks, Jigajinagi said, "See, what do you do with him [Priyank Kharge]? Yes, I accept he's a minister, but he doesn't have a mind. Is this his job, to ask RSS to register? Ask people, they will say."

"What's his job? See, no one is spared who has ever tried to touch the RSS. Simply, he's going after RSS, I feel bad about it," the MP said.

He further questioned, "Tell me what a Dalit person has to do with RSS, that's my question. He has been made a minister because his father worked for the Congress."

"Do some good work and get a good name, instead of falling behind RSS. It won't let you survive," Jigajinagi added.

Kharge questions RSS's legal status

The remarks come amid a political row after home minister Priyank Kharge recently commented on the RSS, reportedly suggesting the need for its registration.

On Wednesday, Kharge intensified his criticism of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), questioning its legal status and transparency. Kharge reiterated his demand for clarity on the organisation's constitutional and financial compliance.He also asserted that if the organisation provides valid clarification and "papers," he would apologise, while maintaining that accountability must apply equally if the claims are not substantiated.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "The letter is very clear... they have done over five hundred marches wearing uniforms in my state, and on a daily basis, they have over four thousand shakhas. All I am asking is when they are not a registered organisation, under which law you are functioning?... I don't see anything illogical or unconstitutional in what I have asked... If you have the papers, then hit them on the face." (ANI)