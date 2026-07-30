The Gujarat government will provide a financial rehabilitation package for traders affected by floods in Valsad and Navsari districts. CM Bhupendra Patel has also ordered a damage assessment survey for crops to provide aid to affected farmers.

Gujarat government spokesperson and Minister Jitubhai Vaghani on Thursday announced a financial rehabilitation package for traders affected by heavy rains and flooding in Valsad and Navsari districts, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Addressing the media from Valsad, Vaghani said the state government will provide financial assistance to affected traders, including shopkeepers, street vendors and small business owners, on the lines of the relief extended earlier to flood-affected traders in Ahmedabad and Surat.

Damage Assessment Ordered for Farmers

He also announced that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed the authorities to immediately undertake a comprehensive survey of damage caused to agricultural and horticultural crops in the affected areas.

The minister said financial assistance to farmers will be provided in accordance with the norms and guidelines of the Central and State Governments after completion of the damage assessment. A detailed announcement regarding the relief package will be made once the survey is completed.

Weather Advisory and Ongoing Efforts

Vaghani reiterated that the state government is committed to supporting citizens at every stage during this difficult period and ensuring timely assistance to all those affected.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continuing to issue Red and Orange alerts for the next two days, the minister urged citizens to strictly follow advisories issued by the administration and avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable areas.

He also commended voluntary organisations, government officials, emergency responders and citizens for their collective efforts in extending support and assistance during the ongoing crisis. (ANI)