CJP spokesperson Saurav Das demanded Home Minister Amit Shah answer for police brutality against protestors. He also hit back at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for calling him 'useless,' clarifying he is a 27-year-old journalist, not a student.

Cockroach Janta Party Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das on Thursday demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah explain the actions taken by police against protestors on July 20. Speaking to ANI, Das said the opposition in Parliament is trying to hold the government accountable. "Its role is precisely to ask questions and hold the government accountable. I saw that a discussion was taking place in Parliament. There ought to be a discussion on who issued the orders on July 20th, and who will answer for the conduct of the police towards the protesters and the brutality inflicted upon them? Naturally, the Home Minister should provide an answer regarding this matter," he said.

Das, Ranaut in War of Words

Countering remarks made by the BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over his age and professional life, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday said that he has never claimed to be an active student, adding that even the search engine is giving inaccurate information of him to the parliamentarian. Ranaut, a Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, in an Instagram story had called Das a "28-year-old useless and unemployed".

Responding to these remarks, Saurav Das told ANI, "Even Google is giving Kangana incorrect information about me. I'm 27, not 28, and I am not a student. I am a journalist. I never claimed to be an active student. I am a student of life. Regardless of one's age, one should become a student of life. If one isn't a student of life, then wisdom won't come. Kangana, too, should learn how to become a student of life."

Kangana Ranaut's 'Useless' Jibe

BJP MP in her Instagram story had lashed out at Saurav Das saying, "Googled this student and he is 28, how he claims himself to be a student I have no clue! Yes, I am in politics for the past 2 years, but I have been in public life for the last 20 years. At his age, I had 2 National Awards. Yes, as a new parliamentarian, I was overwhelmed with all the work because I am also a filmmaker, performing artist, producer, screenwriter, and entrepreneur."

Taking further swipe, she added, "You are not a student; you are simply useless. Let's start with learning some skill. It's a good place to start," she added.

Actor-politician also criticised the recent student protests against NEET examination irregularities, saying the use of "obscene language" and personal attacks during demonstrations were "completely unacceptable" to society. She referred to the protests and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother had been subjected to abusive remarks. (ANI)