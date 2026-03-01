Home Minister Amit Shah reassured citizens there would be no oil shortage in India despite the West Asia crisis, crediting the Modi government's planning. He also predicted NDA wins in Tamil Nadu and Assam, and a loss for Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday referred to the steps taken to prevent problems for citizens in the wake of the West Asia crisis and said that there will be no shortage of oil while urging people to trust the Modi government.

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Speaking at the Times Now Summit here, Amit Shah answered queries on a range of issues and said the NDA will win the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, and the ruling alliance will get over 90 seats in poll-bound Assam. He said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not get the sympathy vote and will lose the elections.

On West Asia Crisis and Oil Prices

Amit Shah said prices of petroleum products are rising across the world due to the West Asia crisis, but not in India. "This is a global crisis. Prices are rising across the world. In Europe, the price of petroleum products has increased by 20 to 30 per cent. In Australia, it has increased by 18 per cent. In America, it has increased by 17 to 34 per cent. In Pakistan, it has increased by 17 to 20 per cent. In Vietnam, it has increased by 50 per cent," he said.

"India is probably the only country where there has been no major increase. The Modi government also reduced the burden on citizens by cutting excise duty," he added.

Referring to the government's decision to slash petrol and diesel excise duties amid West Asia crisis, he said there is no other country in the world that has taken the entire burden of the crisis upon itself. He spoke of the government's initiatives to boost petroleum reserves and ramp up the supply of LPG.

"There has been 10 years of planning behind this. Earlier, our petroleum reserves were almost zero, but they were increased. In a short time, LPG production was increased. Ninety eight percent of the railways have been shifted to electricity, due to which diesel worth thousands of crores is being saved. That is how we are able to overcome this crisis. In 2014, we used to import petroleum products from 27 countries. Now we are importing from 42 countries," he said.

"The only difference is that supplies from Gulf countries used to arrive in an 11 day cycle, while from other countries this cycle is about 40 days. I sincerely appeal to you to trust the Modi government. Just as you used to fill petrol as per your daily requirement, please continue to buy petrol in the same way. There will be no shortage in supply," he added.

Amit Shah said India's foreign policy is very clear and India wants to maintain good relations with all countries. "We do not want to be involved in any war. We want all countries to exercise restraint and choose the path of peace," he said.

On Upcoming Assembly Elections

West Bengal

He also slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the prolonged SIR process in West Bengal. "In three opposition-ruled states, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal, SIR is being conducted. There have been no complaints from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. If the Election Commission were under influence, then why are there no complaints from these two states?" he asked.

"Since the complaint is coming from only one state, the fault lies there. They know they are going to lose, so they are trying to find reasons to justify," he said

Asked about the larger deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in Bengal, he said that when elections in Bengal were held in six phases, the number of CAPF personnel required per phase was less, but the elections are being held in two phases now.

"This time, Mamata Banerjee will not get the sympathy vote and will lose the elections...What was in that computer that made a CM rush to stop an ongoing raid?" he asked.

"Last time, due to Corona, we chose not to campaign so that the virus would not spread, while TMC continued to hold public rallies," he added.

He also spoke about steps the BJP would take to implement the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations if it won the West Bengal polls. "For the past seven years, youth in Bengal have not been given jobs... We will increase the age limit for those who lost opportunities due to corruption," he said.

Assam

He also referred to the work done by the BJP-led government in Assam. "For the past 10 years, we have been in government. There was a time when news about terrorist groups used to come from Assam. Today, not a single terrorist group remains. We signed 13 peace agreements, 10,970 people laid down their arms and joined the mainstream, and many of them got jobs," he said.

"What used to happen during the Congress era has now stopped. We will win the Assam elections for the third time with over 90 seats," he said.

Other States and Remarks

Answering a query, he said "Nasha-Mukt" Punjab is the need of the hour & not an election agenda. "It is our government's commitment to ensure this," he said

He said NDA will form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Answering a query of a Delhi court in the liquor excise policy case and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's remarks, Amit Shah said, "till the time the highest courts absolve him, no one should carry the label of kattar imaandaar". (ANI)