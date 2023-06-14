'No lungi or nighty': Row over dress code circular erupts in Greater Noida society; check details

Opinions within the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) federations were divided on the matter. The GB Nagar district development RWA supported the call for a dress code. NP Singh, the president of the RWA, emphasized the need for decorum in public spaces.

Greater Noida's Sector Phi 2 apartment owners' association has sent out a request to all tenants asking them to think about what they are wearing when using the common spaces and park amenities.

It is reportedly said that the circular, that was issued by the Himsagar Apartment AOA on June 10, specifically requested residents not to wear lungis and nighties outside their flats. While some residents have welcomed the circular, many have criticised them for infringing upon personal choices regarding clothing.

Speaking to a news organisation CK Kalra, the president of the AOA, clarified they did not intend to discriminate against the other but "simply requested" residents to follow guidelines after they received several complaints of people wearing loose clothes during daily yoga in the compound.

"A few days back, some women complained about a senior citizen doing yoga wearing a lungi. At first, we requested people verbally. Later, the association decided to put out a circular," Kalra said.

"Residents are requested that whenever you roam in the society at any time, you should pay special attention to your conduct and dress so that you do not give any chance to anyone to object to your behaviour," the circular read. "Your children also learn from you. Therefore, everyone is requested not to roam around wearing lungi and nighty, which are home wear," it further said.

While many did not have problem with the new set of rules, others complained about the AOA taking too much liberty.

Meanwhile, opinions within the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) federations were divided on the matter. The GB Nagar district development RWA supported the call for a dress code. NP Singh, the president of the RWA, emphasized the need for decorum in public spaces.