Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No lungi or nighty': Row over dress code circular erupts in Greater Noida society; check details

    Opinions within the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) federations were divided on the matter. The GB Nagar district development RWA supported the call for a dress code. NP Singh, the president of the RWA, emphasized the need for decorum in public spaces.

    No lungi or nighty': Row over dress code circular erupts in Greater Noida society; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    Greater Noida's Sector Phi 2 apartment owners' association has sent out a request to all tenants asking them to think about what they are wearing when using the common spaces and park amenities.

    It is reportedly said that the circular, that was issued by the Himsagar Apartment AOA on June 10, specifically requested residents not to wear lungis and nighties outside their flats. While some residents have welcomed the circular, many have criticised them for infringing upon personal choices regarding clothing.

    Money laundering case: Heavy security deployed near Karur bus stand as ED takes Senthil Balaji into custody

    Speaking to a news organisation CK Kalra, the president of the AOA, clarified they did not intend to discriminate against the other but "simply requested" residents to follow guidelines after they received several complaints of people wearing loose clothes during daily yoga in the compound.

    "A few days back, some women complained about a senior citizen doing yoga wearing a lungi. At first, we requested people verbally. Later, the association decided to put out a circular," Kalra said.

    "Residents are requested that whenever you roam in the society at any time, you should pay special attention to your conduct and dress so that you do not give any chance to anyone to object to your behaviour," the circular read. "Your children also learn from you. Therefore, everyone is requested not to roam around wearing lungi and nighty, which are home wear," it further said.

    DMK's Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody after arrest, complains of chest pain

    While many did not have problem with the new set of rules, others complained about the AOA taking too much liberty.

    Meanwhile, opinions within the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) federations were divided on the matter. The GB Nagar district development RWA supported the call for a dress code. NP Singh, the president of the RWA, emphasized the need for decorum in public spaces.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australian Hindus: Stop whitewashing pro-Khalistan activities

    Australian Hindus: Stop whitewashing pro-Khalistan activities

    Money laundering case: Heavy security deployed near Karur bus stand as ED takes Senthil Balaji into custody AJR

    Money laundering case: Heavy security deployed near Karur bus stand as ED takes Senthil Balaji into custody

    World Bank agrees to invest in Kerala after CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets Anna Bjerde anr

    World Bank agrees to invest in Kerala after CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets Anna Bjerde

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 14 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 14 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 90 trains remain cancelled in Gujarat as very severe cyclonic storm intensifies AJR

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 90 trains remain cancelled in Gujarat as very severe cyclonic storm intensifies

    Recent Stories

    World Blood Donor Day: 5 benefits of donating blood RBA

    World Blood Donor Day: 5 benefits of donating blood

    NEET (UG) 2023 Result : Kerala girl Arya bags 23rd rank at national-level entrance exam; first in state anr

    NEET (UG) 2023 Result : Kerala girl bags 23rd rank at national level entrance exam; first in state

    Over 100 wedding guests killed, several missing as boat capsizes in Nigeria: Report AJR

    Over 100 wedding guests killed, several missing as boat capsizes in Nigeria: Report

    Australian Hindus: Stop whitewashing pro-Khalistan activities

    Australian Hindus: Stop whitewashing pro-Khalistan activities

    Who is Tirthanand Rao? Kapil Sharma's co-star consumes poison during Facebook LIVE-report RBA

    Who is Tirthanand Rao? Kapil Sharma's co-star consumes poison during Facebook LIVE-report

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon